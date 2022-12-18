Lionel Messi spearheads Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory after once-in-a-lifetime final against France

Argentina and Lionel Messi finally reached their promised land as they beat France on penalties after one of the greatest football matches in history. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as La Albiceleste brought an end to their 36-year-long FIFA World Cup drought by winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Angel Di Maria earned a penalty for his country in the 35th minute of the game. Messi stepped up and converted in style by sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Leo Messi is the first player to score in EVERY knockout game of a men's World Cup.



Di Maria was pivotal once again as he scored his team's second in the 35th minute of the game. After an exquisite team move, Di Maria was finely set up by Alexis Mac-Alister. The Juventus star made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Didier Deschamps made two first-half changes in a bid to control already-done damage, which paid its dividends.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in regulation time to bring his side level. He scored from the spot in the 80th minute and then added another with a superb volley in the 81st minute of the game.

Messi, however, refused to give up. He found the back of the net yet again from close range in the 108th minute of extra time.

Mbappe, though, had to have his say. The 23-year-old did exactly that when he completed his hat trick after Les Bleus were awarded yet another penalty in extra time. The game headed to penalties after extraordinary late drama.

Mbappe dispatched the first with conviction. Lionel Messi stepped up first for Lionel Scaloni's team and placed it calmly past Lloris. Next up for Les Bleus was Kingsley Coman. The Bayern Munich star saw his effort saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Paulo Dybala gave his country the lead with a goal down the middle. Aurelien Tchouameni missed the next for Deschamps' side, hitting it wide of the post.

Leandro Paredes extended his side's lead with a powerful effort. While Randal Kolo Muani scored the next, Gonzalo Montiel's well-taken shot secured La Albiceleste's status as the world champion.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi finally wins FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi scored eight goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi's goals, however, proved to be decisive as Argentina went on to lift the trophy. His two goals in the final were perhaps the most important ones of his magisterial career.

Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals, winning the Golden Boot. While it was a joy for Messi and Argentina, Mbappe and Les Bleus faced sheer agony. Their valiant efforts, nonetheless, will be remembered.

