Lionel Messi stars in new Beats by Dre advert alongside NBA legend LeBron James and baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani

Lionel Messi has starred in a new Beats by Dre advert alongside NBA legend LeBron James and baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani. The advert, which showcased the release of the Powerbeats Pro 2, was also narrated by American rapper RZA.

The video connected the three legends of the respective sports with their accolades and growth in their careers:

For Lionel Messi, RZA spoke about the legendary playmaker's rise to glory and eventual World Cup win, narrating:

"Remember when 'too small' became 'too good'? Rosario, Barcelona, Paris, Miami - where haven't we been? We've always found time even when there was none. A 36-year-drought. A country's fate at your feet. You built me up rep by rep for when you need me the most."

Mess spoke about the commercial with LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani, talking about their "shared passion". He said (via AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Even though we come from different sports, what connects us is our shared passion to perform at the highest level. This campaign reflects how true power comes from the heart, how we’ve all used that inner drive to fuel our journeys and push ourselves throughout our careers.”

The legendary Argentine playmaker is currently in pre-season with Inter Miami. They will face Orlando City in the final friendly of the pre-season on February 15, before they start the season proper.

Real Madrid legend places Lionel Messi behind Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Real Madrid legend Sami Khedira has placed Lionel Messi behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate surrounding the greatest player of all time. It comes as little surprise as the former Germany midfielder spent seven years with Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Khedira admitted that he put Ronaldo ahead of Messi without any disrespect to the Argentine legend. The former midfielder, who played against Messi's Barcelona, explained (via Mirror):

"It’s Cristiano. It’s not disrespectful to Messi because what he has achieved and is still doing, especially in the U.S, is amazing.

"But I know Cristiano; I played with him for seven years in Madrid and Juventus. I know him personally quite well, so I'm 100 per cent team Ronaldo, but with all due respect to Messi.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players in world football. They have racked up a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards, with Messi winning eight and Ronaldo winning five.

