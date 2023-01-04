Lionel Messi told he 'completely wasted' PSG debut season and doesn't deserve ovation from fans after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi should not get a big reception at the Parc des Princes. He has claimed that the Argentine wasted his first year at the club and deserved boos from fans.

Messi had a season to forget when he switched from Barcelona to PSG in 2021. He scored just six times in the league that season, which he has already bettered this time around.

Rothen was speaking to RMC Sport when he stated that there was no need for fans to give Messi a big reception. He said:

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half, and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them."

The pundit added:

"Yes, they (the fans) went too far last year, some insulted him. But that was because they were like me: we were crazy to see Messi in Ligue 1 and we were extremely disappointed. And there, you are going to ask them, with the World Cup, to give him an ovation? And there, he is going to seek comfort? No, no, no."

Lionel Messi was booed by PSG fans last season

Lionel Messi and Neymar were targeted by PSG fans after their Champions League Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Real Madrid. The Ligue1 side were in a comfortable situation but conceded twice in two minutes, which helped the eventual winners get through.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “Whistles to me and Neymar? It’s understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now i want to reverse the situation.” @TyCSports Leo Messi: “Whistles to me and Neymar? It’s understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now i want to reverse the situation.” @TyCSports 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7lWPgxyV5l

Messi spoke about the boos to TyC Sport last year and said:

"Whistles to me and Neymar? It's understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now I want to reverse the situation."

Lionel Messi is reportedly in contract talks with PSG and could sign an extension soon.

