"Lionel Messi told me that COVID-19 affected him a lot" - Argentina coach Scaloni on why Messi was left out for international fixtures

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed why Lionel Messi has not been called up to the squad. Scaloni said that Messi wishes to fully recover from the coronavirus first. It is worth noting that Scaloni himself has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not travel to Chile for their World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi tested positive during the winter break in France. The 34-year-old forward missed Paris Saint-Germain's two league matches against Olympique Lyon and Brest before only making a substitute appearance against Reims.

Scaloni has therefore left Lionel Messi out of the Argentina squad. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Lionel Scaloni said:

“It’s clear that we’d love for Messi to be here. I chatted with him and he told me that covid-19 affected him a lot. It’s important that he gets well, and that’s why I decided that the best thing was for him to stay with his club.”

Lionel Scaloni has included other star forwards like Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez in the squad for their games against Chile and Colombia. The Juventus forward is now expected to play in a similar role to Messi in the starting XI when they take on Chile on Thursday.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi watched Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's live press conference on Instagram. Here he is greeting everyone. This via TNT Sports. Lionel Messi watched Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's live press conference on Instagram. Here he is greeting everyone. This via TNT Sports. https://t.co/uckf9Q2FEg

Lionel Messi has already guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Scaloni can do without Lionel Messi as Argentina have already secured a safe passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The two-time world champions are guaranteed to finish inside the top four of the CONMEBOL qualification group.

The Albiceleste have so far amassed 29 points from 13 matches.

Lionel Messi has been the star of the Argentinean national team during their qualifying campaign. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals, including a hat-trick against Bolivia in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the last opportunity for Lionel Messi to win football's greatest prize with Argentina. The 34-year-old forward came agonizingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014 when his side lost to Germany in the final.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Messi has finally achieved long awaited international success with the Albiceleste. Argentina lifted the 2021 Copa America last summer after beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. It was their first Copa America triumph since 1993.

Edited by Diptanil Roy