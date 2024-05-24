Lionel Messi transfer helps Inter Miami win special award ahead of NFL, UFC, WWE and NASCAR counterparts

Inter Miami managed to win the Deal of the Year award for bringing Lionel Messi to the club from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

In doing so, the Herons beat MLB outfit Texas Rangers, popular NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves, and NFL's Kansas City Chiefs to the prize. They also pipped Josh Harris and Co's acquisition of the Washington Commanders, media rights agreements signed by NASCAR, and UFC's merger with the WWE into TKO Group Holdings.

The award was presented during the 2024 Sports Business Journal Awards in New York (via GOAL).

Messi's transfer became one of the most talked-about events throughout 2023 and even made Inter Miami the most googled sports team last year. Additionally, the Argentine hero's iconic number 10 shirt became the best-selling item in the MLS.

Not only has Messi had an incredible impact off the pitch, but he has been equally successful on it. Since arriving in Miami, the former Barcelona man has made 27 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 16 assists.

He's started the new campaign in fine fashion for his current employers, having scored 12 goals and assisted 11 from 13 appearances. Messi's efforts have helped Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference rankings, where they hold a single-point advantage over second-placed Cincinnati.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his team will next be in MLS action when they travel to Vancouver on Saturday night (May 25).

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham on his vision of signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham admitted that he always wished to sign Lionel Messi from the day he began running the club. The former Manchester United man brought the Argentine to the side as he was entering the final leg of his career.

Despite being 36 years old, Messi has been one of the most influential players on the pitch. Opening up on signing the World Cup winner, Beckham told the SmartLess podcast (via Mundo Deportivo):

"My vision from day one, when I presented the team and tried to put the logo together and the colors, the last slide of the presentation to the creative guy was a picture of Messi in the Miami jersey. So my dream was always to bring him to our team."

Currently, Messi is contracted with the Herons till December 2025. He is also gearing up for the Copa America with Argentina, which is set to commence on June 20.