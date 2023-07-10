Lionel Messi trumps Taylor Swift as most searched person on Google for July 2023

Lionel Messi has trumped Taylor Swift as the most googled person in July' 23, ending Swift's two-month streak atop the chart.

Messi is set to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent soon. The Argentina captain arrives as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract ended on July 30.

Messi's move to Inter Miami has created a great amount of buzz across the US. Tickets of the MLS club's games are being sold at an astronomical price. They are being sold almost at the same price as a Taylor Swift concert.

Lionel Messi has now shifted Taylor Swift from the top of the most Googled person chart as well. That goes to show the Argentina captain's massive popularity among fans. The 25-year-old is set to be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16 at 7:30 pm ET.

Gerardo Martino is expecting best version of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is 36 and has won every possible trophy for club and country. Hence, some have questioned the Argentina captain's motivation in playing for a MLS minnow like Inter Miami.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergi Busquets is also set to join the MLS club. Newly minted Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino, though, has no doubt about Messi and Busquets' commitment. He said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth.

"When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league … it's in their blood."

Apart from Messi and Busquets, Jordi Alba is also expected to join the MLS club. Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ace Sergio Ramos has also been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

