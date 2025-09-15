Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has missed more penalties? Record compared after Inter Miami captain misses Panenka kick

Lionel Messi's recent penalty miss has sparked comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo's record from the penalty spot. The Inter Miami maestro stepped up to take the 145th penalty of his career against Charlotte on Saturday, September 13, in the MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to catch opposition goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina off guard by attempting a Panenka, but it was easily read by the Croatian. La Pulga's 32nd penalty miss of his career proved to be a decisive turning point in the game, with the Herons losing the game 3-0.

The penalty miss also broke a scoring streak from the spot that lasted almost three years. Lionel Messi's last penalty miss was against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Pulga was criticized by fans for his performance in the weekend's MLS game. The Argentine now has a 77.93% penalty conversion rate, but is falls short in comparison to his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's rivalry with the 38-year-old has kept football fans on their toes for almost two decades. The Portuguese, interestingly, has missed just 33 out of an attempted 210 penalties, and boasts a 84.29% conversion rate.

The 40-year-old's prowess from the penalty spot has been well documented throughout his career. He is regarded by many as one of the best ever to set foot on the football pitch.

How many goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored in their career?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are goalscoring demons who have pushed each other to the limits of excellence during their career. The Argentinean has scored 879 goals from 1121 games in his career.

La Pulga is also well known for his creative abilities and has set up 389 goals so far for club and country. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the record goalscorer for Argentina and Barcelona as well.

Lionel Messi has also found the back of the net 61 times from 74 games in all competitions for Inter Miami so far. Interestingly, only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than the Argentine in international football.

The Portuguese is edging closer to the fabled 1000 goal mark. The 40-year-old boasts 943 goals from 1287 appearances for club and country to date.

Ronaldo is also Real Madrid's record goalscorer, with 451 goals from 438 games. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also scored more 100 goals for Manchester United, Juventus, Portugal, and his current club Al- Nassr.

