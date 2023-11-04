Lionel Messi voted for Real Madrid target over Pedri and Jude Bellingham for Kopa Trophy

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi voted for Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala for the 2023 Kopa Trophy. He chose the German over the likes of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Pedri.

Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy, handed to the best footballer in the world under 21 years of age, at the recent 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony. Though he has been in sensational form for Real Madrid this term, it was his performance for Borussia Dortmund last term that won him the award.

It has recently been reported that Messi voted for Musiala as his top pick for the Kopa Trophy, followed by Pedri and Bellingham (via @TheMadridZone). As it turned out, the Englishman finished atop the standings, followed by the Bayern Munich attacker and Pedri.

Expand Tweet

Bellingham was in fine form for Dortmund last season, scoring 14 and assisting seven goals in 42 matches across competitions. He was also among England's best players as they reached the World Cup quarterfinals last year in Qatar.

Following a €103 million move to Real Madrid this summer, the 20-year-old has taken his game to another level. He has scored 13 and assisted three goals in just 13 matches for Los Blancos across competitions.

In comparison, Musiala, who is reportedly a Real Madrid target, scored and assisted 16 times each for Bayern last term in 47 matches. Pedri, on the other hand, featured in 35 matches for Barcelona, scoring seven and assisting one goal.

"To win this trophy means a lot to me" - Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after winning Kopa Trophy

Bellingham was naturally pleased to have been named the best under-21 player in the world. He is hoping to maintain his momentum and do well for Real Madrid and England in the future.

He said after winning the award in Paris (via BBC):

"It is a great list of players [to have won this award before]. It is an honor to be in front of some of the best players in the world here and some of the best to have ever played the game.

"To win this trophy means a lot but for me the important thing is team trophies and the important thing for me is to kick on and help Real Madrid and England win trophies for many years."

The English midfielder is next expected to be in action when Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, November 5.