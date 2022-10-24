Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Chelsea stars pick clear winner in viral Twitter video

Chelsea players have joined the never-ending debate over which of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is better.

The duo's long-standing rivalry has spanned the last decade and a half, with the pair winning 12 Ballons d'Or honors between them.

There is constant debate over which of the two is the greatest, but five out of six Chelsea players have given a clear winner when asked in a viral video.

A young Blues supporter was recorded asking Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, and Marc Cucurella: Messi or Ronaldo?

Chilwell, Gallagher, Fofana, Silva, and Cucurella all sided with the PSG and Argentine attacker.

Broja was the only Chelsea player to choose the United and Portuguese frontman.

Lionel Messi has made 827 appearances across competitions to date, scoring 692 goals and contributing 328 assists.

The Argentine has won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions, the La Liga title 10 times, the Ligue 1 title and the Copa del Rey seven times.

The former Barcelona forward also lifted the Copa America with the Argentina national team in early 2021.

He has earned 164 international caps for La Albiceleste, scoring 90 goals.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 945 appearances to date, scoring 700 goals and contributing 222 assists.

The Portuguese has won the Champions League five times, the Premier League on three occasions, the La Liga title twice and the Serie A title twice.

He also captained the Portugal national side to the UEFA European Championships in 2016.

It is stunning how similar the two iconic players' careers have been and the argument over which of the duo is the best will likely never end.

Cristiano Ronaldo deemed the best finisher of all-time ahead of Lionel Messi

The Portuguese a better finisher than Messi?

Chelsea players may predominantly be of the opinion that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

A department where former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes the Portuguese is superior is as a finisher.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for goals this season with just two in 12 in all appearances for United, while his rival Lionel Messi has managed nine in 15.

However, the Red Devils forward scored his 700th club goal against Everton on 9 October and Merson lauded his finishing prowess in response (via Manchester Evening News):

“He is one of the greatest players of all time. For me, he [ Ronaldo ] is the best finisher of all-time in my opinion. He has 700 goals, I mean if you score 700 goals on a Sunday morning that would take some doing."

