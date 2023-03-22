Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing luxury properties owned by the superstars including adults-only hotel that hosted lesbian s*x party

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not only the two best footballers in the world, they are also two shrewd businessmen. The pair have expanded their business in various facets over the last decade or so.

The Argentine recently bought the Seasun Fona in S'illot, Spain. He also has multiple hotels in Barcelona and Ibiza. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has multiple properties in Madeira and Lisbon. Apart from his home country, the Portuguese has properties in Madrid and New York as well. The 38-year-old is reportedly planning to add a 150-room high-end Manchester destination to his collection.

The most famous hotel owned by Messi is named Hotel Mim Ibiza Es Vive. One might already have an understanding of where the location of the property is. He bought the 52-room hotel in 2018. It costs around £525 per night to stay in that property. According to The Sun, a four-day-long lesbian s*x party took place in the hotel in 2018.

Ronaldo opened his first hotel in 2016. The hotel is named, unsurprisingly, Pestana CR7 Funchal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed after the opening of the property:

"I wanted to be in the hotel industry for quite a while and the opportunity happened quite naturally as a result of the relationship with the owner and chairman of the Pestana Hotel Group, Dionísio Pestana, who built the largest international hotel brand of Portuguese origin starting with one first hotel on my home island, Madeira."

Lionel Messi also owns the Hotel MIM Sitges in Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the owner of Pestana CR7 Lisboa.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are back on international duty

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have returned to their respective national teams. Ronaldo has rejoined the Portugal team for the first time since being benched in his country's knockout games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Roberto Martinez's side will play Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Messi, on the other hand, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. The world champions will play Panama and Curacao in two friendlies.

Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick for Al-Nassr in the SPL club's last match before the international break against Abha. Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, suffered a shock 2-0 Ligue 1 home defeat to Stade Rennes.

