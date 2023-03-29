Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has scored the most international goals? 

Lionel Messi simply cannot stop scoring for Argentina, but Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo still has more international goals under his belt.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick in Argentina’s 7-0 routing of Curacao on Tuesday night (28 March). The friendly treble took Messi’s international goal tally to 102 in 174 games, making him the third player in men’s football history to cross the coveted 100-goal milestone. In addition to scoring 102 goals, the Argentina icon has also pitched in with 55 assists in 174 games.

Only two players have scored more international goals than Messi, Iranian legend Ali Daei and Portugal’s captain extraordinaire Cristiano Ronaldo. While the now-retired Daei has 109 international goals (149 games) to his name, Ronaldo has a record 122 goals. Additionally, with 198 appearances in international football, Ronaldo is the most-capped footballer in men’s football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has the edge when it comes to career goals scored. While the Al-Nassr superstar has netted 832 goals in 1157 appearances across all his clubs and country, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Lionel Messi has bagged 803 goals in 1018 games.

Coming to hat tricks, Lionel Messi is still quite a few trebles shy of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers. The PSG ace has 57 career hat tricks to his name, while the Real Madrid legend has 62. Out of Messi’s 57 hat tricks, nine have come for Argentina. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has bagged 10 international hat-tricks for Portugal.

Renowned journalist Julio Maldonado takes his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado has claimed Messi is a better player than his arch-rival Ronaldo. Better known as “Maldini”, Maldonado admitted that Ronaldo was an excellent marksman and a top professional, but claimed that Messi simply had more talent.

Speaking at an event in Malaga, he said (via MARCA):

“My opinion is that Messi is better than Cristiano. I think Cristiano is a fantastic player, and he deserves to win Ballon d'Ors in Messi's time. Physically he's wonderful, he has a fantastic strike, a professional with capital letters, but as a talent to Messi seems better to me to understand the game.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi have redefined greatness in football, for which they will remain eternal. While the former has more goals to his name, the latter has the edge in terms of personal accolades and international trophies.

There is simply no wrong answer when choosing between the pair, as they are the two most celebrated and arguably greatest players of this generation.

