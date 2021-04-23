Lionel Messi wants to play with Sergio Aguero and Neymar at Barcelona - Reports

Lionel Messi has not yet made a decision regarding his future. However, reports have emerged that the Argentine wants to play alongside the duo of Neymar and Sergio Aguero at Barcelona next season.

The Argentine’s future has been the subject of much speculation, but recent developments at the club might change Lionel Messi’s mind above a move away from Barcelona. While Joan Laporta has replaced Josep Bartomeu, a figure who Lionel Messi disliked, results on the pitch have been a lot better than last season.

Lionel Messi keen to play with Neymar and Sergio Aguero next season https://t.co/UeDYoWE7PR — footballespana (@footballespana_) April 23, 2021

Barcelona recently lifted the Copa Del Rey by beating Athletic Bilbao and have their destiny in their own hands in the race for the league title.

Lionel Messi is aware, though, that the club have been linked with a free transfer for soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero. The Blaugrana are also eyeing a reunion with former star Neymar. However, signing him will be easier said than done as PSG are expected to play hardball when it comes to the Brazilian.

Lionel Messi has a good relationship with both Aguero and Neymar

Lionel Messi has played with both Neymar and Aguero, and according to Football Espana, he is hoping to reunite with them at Barcelona next season.

Messi shares a good relationship with Neymar, and the duo were part of Luis Enrique's treble-winning team before the Brazilian left for PSG. Aguero, on the other hand, is an old friend of Messi and the duo have played together for the national team since their U-20 days.

Aguero’s contract with Manchester City will come to an end this summer. The forward is expected to leave the club after they announced that they would not offer him a new deal.

Barcelona are one of several sides to be linked with the player as they want to make good use of the absence of a transfer fee. Several players who will become free agents this summer have been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Fans could potentially see the Blaugrana sign one marquee player for a big fee along with several other free agents to ensure they don’t strain their already weak finances.

Neymar’s contract with PSG expires in 2022, so PSG will not be able to demand a steep price for him this summer as he will only have a year remaining on his deal in July.