“Lionel Messi does what he wants" - Pundit claims Inter Miami star is 'above MLS'; shouldn't have been punished for missing All-Star game

ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has slammed the MLS for handing Lionel Messi a one-match ban after he skipped the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Moreno claimed that the league's decision towards the Argentine was unfair and could lead to a future fallout.

Messi and Jordi Alba were forced to sit out Inter Miami's league clash with Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, due to a one-game suspension for not honoring the All-Star clash with Liga MX All-Stars. The Herons were held to a goalless draw in the encounter in the absence of their captain.

Reacting to the ban, Moreno criticized the MLS and warned that the decision could anger the Inter Miami superstar. He said on ESPN FC (via Athlon Sports):

“Lionel Messi does what he wants. You may want to suspend him if you want, but be careful you’re poking the bear here.”

The former Venezuelan international said that such an act might make the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leave the MLS. He also mentioned that the league has gained more recognition since Messi joined in 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and his departure could negatively impact the MLS.

"Be careful that you are indeed crossing Lionel Messi because he may choose to go play for another team to go elsewhere to prepare for the World Cup. And if he does that what happens with the MLS? The house of cards falls down. Because everything has been built around Lionel Messi," Moreno added.

“Everybody knows Messi is above MLS.” And pushing him away, even unintentionally, could be the biggest risk the league has taken to date," he concluded.

Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with Inter Miami. Although there have been rumors that the 38-year-old might leave when his contract ends, talks are still ongoing about a contract extension with the David Beckham-owned team.

Italian club president rules out move for Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi

The president of Italian club Como, Mirwan Surwaso, has rubbished talks of a possible move for Lionel Messi. Rumors of the Serie A side approaching the Inter Miami skipper made the rounds after his wife was spotted at a friendly game between the side and Lille.

Como's manager, Cesc Fàbregas, also failed to rule out a reunion with Messi, whom he shared the dressing room with at Barcelona. Reacting to reports of a possible move for the Argentine legend, club president Surwaso dismissed the claims, saying that it was impossible.

He said (via Sky Sports Italia):

"It's not a dream, it's impossible."

The Italian club have acquired some high-profile players in recent times, like Raphael Varane, Sergio Roberto, Pepe Reina, and Andrea Bellotti. They are also reportedly close to roping in Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.

