Lionel Messi watches on from the stands as Tomas Aviles' last-gasp equalizer keeps Inter Miami's faint playoff hopes alive

Lionel Messi watched from the stands as his Inter Miami side laboured to a come-from-behind 1-1 draw in the MLS against New York City at the DRV PNK stadium on Saturday (September 30).

The 36-year-old had also sat out the 2-1 midweek defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final. Messi wasn't fit enough to feature against New York at the weekend in the MLS.

In the Argentine's absence, the Herons struggled for attacking potency and inspiration up front. A Messi-less Miami attack misfired as New York opened the scoring in the 77th minute through Santiago Rodriguez.

Tata Martino's side restored parity in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with Tomias Aviles bagging the equalizer as Messi watched on. The Herons almost snatched the winner in the dying embers, but David Ruiz's volley found the woodwork and went out.

The draw leaves the Herons four points behind ninth-placed Montreal in the last playoff spot with only three games to go. Miami need to win their remaining games and also other results to go their way.

They next take on Chicago away on Wednesday (October 4) before taking on Cincinnati at home on Saturday (October 7). Inter Miami end their regular-season campaign at Charlotte on October 21 after the international break.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in the MLS?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running since arriving at Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He scored in his first seven games - all in the Leagues Cup - as the Herons won the inaugural competition for their first-ever trophy. Messi contributed 10 goals and an assist in seven games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made a goalscoring debut in the MLS in the 2-0 win at New York City on August 26. That ended the Herons' 11-game winless run in the competition and lifted them off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

After a goalless draw at home to Nashville, the Argentine's two assists helped the Herons to a 3-1 win at LAFC. Following the September international break, the 36-year-old played 37 minutes in the 4-0 home win over Toronto before coming off with a muscular injury, without making a goal contribution.

Lionel Messi has been out of Inter Miami's last two MLS games - a 1-1 draw at Orlando and the 1-1 stalemate at home to New York on Saturday. Overall, the Argentine has a goal and two assists in four MLS games, starting all but one of them.