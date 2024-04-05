Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo go out of their way to pose with fans; woman nearly passes out after surreal moment with couple

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo gave fans an unforgettable moment after the Argentine playmaker stopped his car to take a selfie and chat with them.

A video clip of Lionel Messi and his wife have been doing the rounds on social media, where they can be seen stopping their car for a couple of fans. The fans in the video seemed exhilarated as they got the opportunity to meet the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After stopping the car, Messi allowed the fans to click pictures with him and also shook hands with one of them. However, the woman in the video, who was the first to take the selfie with the former Barcelona forward, seemed to have a panic attack, as it looked like she faced trouble breathing due to happiness after the surreal moment.

However, it's not the first time Messi has shown his humility towards the fans. Last year, in July, the former Paris Saint-Germain star was spotted by fans in a supermarket in Miami. Similarly, Messi allowed the fans to click pictures with him without any problems.

Messi suffered an injury during Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Nashville on March 14. Since then, the Argentine playmaker has missed five games across competitions for the Herons.

However, he's expected to make his return against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 6.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to add another non-American player in the squad - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami can sign another foreign player in the upcoming months, as they have traded a spot with Canadian side Monterrey for a reported amount of $150,000 from General Allocation Money, as per the GOAL.

Inter Miami already completed the signing of 20 foreign players, which was the given limit. However, the Herons can now add another foreign player to their squad after the latest trade. The transfer window for the American top-tier league will end on April 23.

Currently, Major League Soccer (MLS) has a total of 233 foreign players divided into 29 teams across two conferences. However, the number of slots for non-American players can be increased or decreased by trades that require general allocation money (GAM) or a specific percentage of the team's salary.

