Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite Joan Laporta's election win - Reports

Lionel Messi is set to end his twenty-year association with Barcelona this summer, according to the latest reports.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Barcelona comes to an end this summer. As per broadcaster Christian Martin, he will not extend his stay at the club.

Martin has claimed that despite Joan Laporta’s election win, Lionel Messi has already decided his future lies elsewhere.

ULTIMO MOMENTO: Según mis fuentes, Leo Messi no se quedará en Barcelona. Ni aún con esta nueva dirigencia. PSG y Man City siguen siendo las opciones con posterior llegada a la MLS. pic.twitter.com/W5PPSZ2caQ — Christian Martin (@askomartin) March 10, 2021

The Argentine is being linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but his wages will be a stumbling block even for the two clubs.

Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona will be the end of an era

Lionel Messi has seen it all at Barcelona. However, the recent transition and a strained relationship with the board is perhaps the final nail in the coffin.

Barcelona are no longer the force they once were in Europe, even though they have been able to challenge for titles domestically.

The club’s decision to sell Luis Suarez, a player who is now proving his doubters wrong at Atletico Madrid, deeply angered some of the senior players at Barcelona, including Lionel Messi.

Even though Messi shares a bond with the Barcelona fans, he is likely to move to challenge for trophies elsewhere and renew his rivalry with the upcoming talents in football.

Lionel Messi has achieved demi-god status at Barcelona, scoring an incredible 659 goals in 766 games and winning a record six Ballon d’Or awards in the process.

Clubs like PSG and Manchester City are in a better financial situation compared to Barcelona and are well-positioned to challenge for the Champions League.

Messi has the option of working with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino and playing alongside Neymar once again or reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Although Barcelona will perhaps never find a player of Lionel Messi’s calibre, getting rid of him might open up more possibilities as he is their highest earner by a country mile.