"Lionel Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona" - Juan Roman Riquelme

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona this summer but his former Argentina colleague Juan Roman Riquelme thinks he will return to Camp Nou to hang up his boots after leading the French giants to the Champions League title.

"I hope that Messi goes on to enjoy Paris," Riquelme recently told ESPN following the attacker's move to PSG this summer.

"I don’t know if it’s strange, but we are all excited to see him enjoy playing with [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. If they don’t win the Champions League now, they won’t win it. I think Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona," he added.

Should be recalled, Lionel Messi didn't push for a departure from Barcelona this summer. In fact, the Argentine reached an agreement with the Catalan giants to sign a new contract but the club couldn't make it happen due to their poor financial situation.

It is highly possible that the playmaker will return to retire at the club after his spell at Paris Saint-Germain. He will certainly be welcomed with open arms, considering his exploits in the Barcelona jersey over the years and the love the fans have for him.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi made his debut appearance for the Parisians during the 2-0 victory over Reims on Sunday evening, coming on as a substitute for Neymar in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal this summer

Lionel Messi to lead PSG's charge for Champions League success

It is an open secret that Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lionel Messi to give them an edge as they chase down Champions League glory this season. Despite their dominance at the domestic level, the French giants are still searching for their maiden European crown and they hope the Argentine will help them in their quest.

With Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front, PSG already have the scariest attacking line on the continent. The likes of Gianluigi Donnaruma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi will also boost their chances. It remains to be seen if they will finally become European champions at the end of the season.

