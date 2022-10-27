Lionel Messi wins Champions League ‘Goal of the week’ award after incredible finish for PSG against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi won the UEFA Champions League 'Goal of the week' award for his picturesque finish against Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday (25 October).

Messi linked up with Kylian Mbappe before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net with an outside-of-the-foot curler to register his team's first goal in a 7-2 win.

He earned plaudits from fans for his efforts. The Argentine has now been given the "Goal of the Week" award.

Messi has now scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 16 games across all competitions for the Parisians so far this season.

PSG are at the top of Group H with 11 points after nine games. They are tied on points with Portuguese side Benfica. However, Christophe Galtier's side are in the top spot due to their superior goal difference.

They are set to take on Juventus in an away in their last game of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday (2 November). The Italian giants have been miserable in the competition this season, sitting in third spot in the group with three points from five games.

Manchester United player compared to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has reminded fans of his greatness with his performances for PSG this season. It's hard for any up-and-coming player to replicate what the Argentine maestro has done in his career.

The benchmark set by Messi might seem frightening for the next generation of players. Even being compared to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a burden of unwanted expectations.

However, one new star who seems to enjoy the pressure of attention is Manchester United forward Antony. The Brazilian made a £85.50 million move from Ajax at the start of the season. The Red Devils' former defender Wes Brown compared the Brazilian's wand of a left foot to that of Messi. He told Top Rated Casinos (via GOAL):

"[Antony’s left foot] is like Messi and Maradona! ... Ultimately, the left foot is a wand, he's got great skill, great composure. You know he’s going to cut in, but I'm telling you, not many people have stopped it yet.

"Arjen Robben is probably the best comparison, he always used to cut in and he rarely went down the line as well. But [he's] just sharp, knows what he's doing, confident in what he's doing, and is sometimes difficult to mark.''

