Lionel Scaloni breaks silence on why Paulo Dybala has not played yet for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has explained why Paulo Dybala has not featured for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup yet.

Argentina international Dybala was in decent form for AS Roma, who he joined on a free transfer in the summer, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists from 12 appearances across all competitions for Giallorossi this season.

The forward thus earned a place in Argentina's 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar. He suffered a hamstring injury in the weeks leading up to the tournament but regained full fitness in time to fly to the Middle East.

However, Dybala is one of the few outfield players yet to feature for La Albiceleste in the competition. Many fans even took to Twitter to express their frustration after Scaloni left the forward on the bench against Australia in their Round of 16 clash.

As Argentina prepare to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, Scaloni has finally addressed Dybala's situation. The 44-year-old revealed that the Roma star is available for team selection, but has not featured because he has not felt the need to play him. He told a press conference [via Roy Nemer on Twitter]:

"He [Dybala] didn't play because I didn't see the moment to play him. He is well, he can be part of the starting XI but in the matches we have played, we haven't had the chance to field him."

Argentina eyeing for glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina got their 2022 FIFA World Cup off to a disastrous start, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opener. However, they have since won each of their three matches and have made their way into the quarter-finals of the competition.

La Albiceleste earned a 2-1 victory over Australia to book their place in the last eight of the tournament. They will now be looking to qualify for the semi-finals by beating the Netherlands on Friday (December 9).

Holland, though, are unbeaten in Qatar so far, having won three and drawn one of their four matches. The winner of their quarter-final clash will face Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Dybala will get a few minutes under his belt against the Netherlands on Friday. He will be frustrated to not have appeared for the national team so far at the World Cup.

