Argentina are set to face Australia in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash on Saturday, December 3, but fans are not pleased with the exclusion of Paulo Dybala from the starting lineup. Although he was called up to the Albiceleste squad in Qatar, he is yet to make an appearance.
In the recently released lineup ahead of the game, fans noticed that the AS Roma forward was absent once more, and they have taken to Twitter to share their complaints. Fans slammed Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for leaving Dybala out yet again.
Argentina prepare for a must-win FIFA World Cup clash against Australia
Lionel Messi will be looking to secure a win in his 1000th senior game as Argentina look to progress to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and leave the Socceroos in their wake. However, it will not be an easy task, as the Australians are set to take the game to their stronger opponents.
Ahead of facing the 35-year-old legend in a remarkable clash, Australian defender Harry Soutar has warned the Socceroos to be alert (via BBC):
"We have to be alert to everything. It won't come down to just one individual to stop him. Messi has been one of the two standout players in the world [along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo], and it will be a long time until we see their likes again. But, for tomorrow night, for 90 minutes, he's just one of the players we have to face."
Australia boss Graham Arnold impressively got the Aussies into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, but they will need to exceed expectations if they are to remain in Qatar. The manager pushed to inspire his side to a potential win against Messi and La Albiceleste, warning his team to treat the game as a war:
"No disrespect to Argentina, but it's 11 v 11, and it's 10 blue shirts against 10 yellow shirts, and it's a battle. It's a war, and we've got to fight that and make sure that the boys are in great physical shape, great mental shape, they've got great energy, and we go out there and give it all guns blazing."
Argentina are widely seen as massive contenders to win this edition of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to be Messi's last. They will need to push past their underdog opponents to secure a slot in the quarter-finals.
