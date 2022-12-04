Argentina are set to face Australia in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash on Saturday, December 3, but fans are not pleased with the exclusion of Paulo Dybala from the starting lineup. Although he was called up to the Albiceleste squad in Qatar, he is yet to make an appearance.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina ¡ATENCIÓN! Este es el once de la Selección Argentina para enfrentar a Australia en los cuartos de final del Mundial.



In the recently released lineup ahead of the game, fans noticed that the AS Roma forward was absent once more, and they have taken to Twitter to share their complaints. Fans slammed Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for leaving Dybala out yet again.

Here is a selection of some tweets:

David Diagi @XceptionalDAViD @RoyNemer What exactly does Dybala have to do to get into this team? @RoyNemer What exactly does Dybala have to do to get into this team?

Deprize Quayson @DeprizeQuayson @RoyNemer I just wish u lose this game. What Dybala do the Argentines. He is perfect to replace Maria @RoyNemer I just wish u lose this game. What Dybala do the Argentines. He is perfect to replace Maria

Perhiz @Peddrrk @Argentina Why no Dybala but already dead Papu Gomez?????????? @Argentina Why no Dybala but already dead Papu Gomez??????????

Nick Mercadante @NMercad I cannot conceive a reason why Dybala is not playing. But by the same token, I’m glad he will be fully fit for Roma. I cannot conceive a reason why Dybala is not playing. But by the same token, I’m glad he will be fully fit for Roma.

#ArgentinavsAustralia I don't understand the reason why Dybala is still on the bench since Di Maria is not starting I don't understand the reason why Dybala is still on the bench since Di Maria is not starting#ArgentinavsAustralia

Xex Zynx (Vikings 9-2) @thezynxify Omfg WHY DOES SCALONI HATE DYBALA SO MUCH PUT HIM IN AND HE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE Omfg WHY DOES SCALONI HATE DYBALA SO MUCH PUT HIM IN AND HE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Argentina prepare for a must-win FIFA World Cup clash against Australia

Lionel Messi will be looking to secure a win in his 1000th senior game as Argentina look to progress to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and leave the Socceroos in their wake. However, it will not be an easy task, as the Australians are set to take the game to their stronger opponents.

Ahead of facing the 35-year-old legend in a remarkable clash, Australian defender Harry Soutar has warned the Socceroos to be alert (via BBC):

"We have to be alert to everything. It won't come down to just one individual to stop him. Messi has been one of the two standout players in the world [along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo], and it will be a long time until we see their likes again. But, for tomorrow night, for 90 minutes, he's just one of the players we have to face."

Australia boss Graham Arnold impressively got the Aussies into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, but they will need to exceed expectations if they are to remain in Qatar. The manager pushed to inspire his side to a potential win against Messi and La Albiceleste, warning his team to treat the game as a war:

"No disrespect to Argentina, but it's 11 v 11, and it's 10 blue shirts against 10 yellow shirts, and it's a battle. It's a war, and we've got to fight that and make sure that the boys are in great physical shape, great mental shape, they've got great energy, and we go out there and give it all guns blazing."

Argentina are widely seen as massive contenders to win this edition of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to be Messi's last. They will need to push past their underdog opponents to secure a slot in the quarter-finals.

