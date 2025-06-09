Lionel Scaloni congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for Nations League win, believes Argentina can compete with any European side

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after he led Portugal to victory in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, June 8. However, Scaloni also backed his side to compete with any big European team.

Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties to win their second Nations League title. Despite being 40, Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive throughout the Selecao's Nations League campaign. The Portuguese superstar scored eight times in nine appearances, including an equalising goal in the final, helping his side to a 2-2 draw before extra time and the penalty shootout. The triumph also marked Ronaldo's second time winning the tournament, after lifting the trophy in the Nations League's inaugural edition in 2019.

In a press conference ahead of the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Scaloni congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for his achievement. He said (via Bolavip):

"They will stop being great only when they retire. Beyond their age, their presence means a lot — not just by playing. I congratulate Ronaldo and Portugal, it was a great match."

However, the La Albiceleste coach mentioned that his side would be ready to compete with any European team.

"Against the Europeans? We would definitely compete. The differences are minimal, but we are ready to go head-to-head with them. Everything is so even nowadays, but yes, we would compete — I have no doubt," Scaloni said.

Argentina will next face Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers on June 10. Lionel Messi is a part of La Albiceleste's squad, although it is unknown whether the legendary forward would be starting for Scaloni's side. Messi came off the bench in Argentina's last World Cup qualifier game against Chile on June 5 playing for 33 minutes, but did not register any goal contribution.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims Nations League victory with Portugal gives him confidence for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

In the post-match press conference after Portugal's Nations League triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the win gave his side confidence for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026. The Selecao have yet to win the tournament in their history. Ronaldo said (via FOX Sports):

"[This win over Spain] gives us confidence to go to the World Cup and see that it's possible to beat any team in the world."

Ronaldo was also spotted in tears after Portugal's victory, and added:

"I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. These are tears. It’s mission accomplished, and so much joy."

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Portugal qualifies for the tournament. It is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year. If he leads the Selecao, it will seemingly be the legendary forward's final chance to win a World Cup.

