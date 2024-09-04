Lionel Scaloni details conversation with Lionel Messi before picking Argentina squad for September international fixtures

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni had a conversation with Lionel Messi as he picked the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. Messi hasn't been included, as he's recovering from injury.

The talisman has been out of action since the 1-0 extra-time win over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America 2024 final on July 15. He suffered an ankle injury in the first half, twisting it at an awkward angle, before coming midway through the second.

Scaloni explained the conversation with Messi (as shared by AlbicelesteTalk):

“I spoke personally with Leo before announcing the squad to see how he was doing. He hadn’t been training, and it was too soon to include him in this list. He told me that he’s improving and that it’s just a matter of time before he can play with his team."

The Argentine manager continued:

"Whether he’ll be available for the next call-up, which will also be soon, depends on if he can play in the coming days. That was the conversation.”

Argentina play Chile on Friday (September 6) and Colombia five days later.

"Other teams are a bit scared of us" - Julian Gressel on Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel expects other MLS sides to be scared of Lionel Messi's eventual return to the Inter Miami squad. The Herons have been on fire even without Messi, topping the Eastern Conference with 59 points after 27 games.

However, the Pink outfit missed Messi's Midas touch in their Leagues Cup campaign as the defending champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Columbus Crew.

In an interview at MLS Wrap-Up, Gressel talked about his excitement about Messi's return:

“It’s Lionel Messi, I don’t think I really need to say much on what contribution he brings here. We’ve been very good without him, now you add a player like him into this team, and I’m sure other teams are looking at that and are a little bit scared of us.

"He has a couple of weeks to get back to game fitness, and hopefully he can join us on the field for the next game.”

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino had previously hinted that Messi might be back on the pitch on September 14 when the Herons face Philadelphia Union.

Miami have also qualified for the MLS play-off as they hope to win their first league title with help from the Argentina captain

