Lionel Scaloni says only Lionel Messi and one other Argentina star are guaranteed a spot in the Copa America 2024 squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that only Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have guaranteed spots in the world champions' squad for the 2024 Copa America.

Scaloni has had significant success as La Albiceleste coach, leading them to Copa America and FIFA World Cup glory in 2021 and 2022 respectively. He has now set his sights on winning another major trophy, with the 48th edition of the Copa America set to be held in the United States this summer.

Preparations are underway for Argentina, who beat El Salvador and Costa Rica in friendlies over the international break. Despite being without an injured Messi, the world champions netted six times across both games and conceded just once.

The superstar's absence saw Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho earn his first start for the national team. PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez was also given a chance ahead of Emiliano Martinez against Costa Rica on Tuesday (March 26).

While the likes of Garnacho and Benitez are pushing for a place on the Copa America squad, Scaloni intends to be brutal with his selection. The Argentina manager has insisted that only Messi and Di Maria are guaranteed to go to the United States. He said [via GOAL]:

"It is a possibility (Benitez as second goalkeeper), in the world of football nothing is known. Today he is here, he surely had his great chance because it is evident that he came with us, but I cannot guarantee any of those who have come here. Only the one who did not come, who already you know (Messi). The rest, pick and shovel. Well, Fideo (Di Maria) too... He has it guaranteed."

La Albiceleste are pitted against Canada, Chile and Peru in Group A of the 2024 Copa America.

Why did Lionel Messi miss Argentina's games this international break?

Lionel Messi's last appearance for club and country came in Inter Miami's 3-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg win against Nashville on March 14. He picked up a goal and an assist that day, but came off injured in the second half. The superstar has since not featured for the Herons.

La Pulga missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer clashes against DC United and New York Red Bulls. He is undergoing recovery after injuring his right foot against Nashville. The MLS club's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey on April 3 is being mooted as a return date.

This is why the left-footed maestro missed Argentina's friendlies against La Salvador and Costa Rica over the international break. La Albiceleste will be hopeful that he is fully fit when the Copa America kicks off in June.