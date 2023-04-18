Lisandro Martinez provides update on metatarsal surgery as Manchester United defender sends message to fans

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has issued a positive update after undergoing surgery for a metatarsal fracture in his right foot.

Martinez sustained the injury during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal last week. The Argentine had to be carried off the field by compatriots and Sevilla stars Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna close to the end of the contest.

He has now provided fans with an update on Twitter with an image of himself after the surgery. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner captioned the post with this:

"Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery. 💪🏻"

Martinez is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign due to the injury. It will be a body blow for Manchester United, with the central defender quickly becoming their first-choice central defender after arriving from AFC Ajax last summer.

Overall, he has played 45 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring once. His impact has been most evident in the Premier League, with many questioning his ability to adapt to the English top-flight due to his height early in the campaign.

In 27 league matches this season, Martinez has averaged 1.2 tackles, 2.0 interceptions, 3.6 clearances and 4.1 successful duels per game. He has also completed 87.1% of his passes on average.

How did Manchester United fare without Lisandro Martinez over the weekend?

Manchester United played their first game since Lisandro Martinez's injury on Sunday, April 16, away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men were also without their other starting centre-back in Raphael Varane, who injured his ankle during the match against Sevilla.

This meant Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof started at the heart of the Red Devils' defense. The duo put in assured performances as United won the game at the City Ground by a 2-0 margin, with Antony and Diogo Dalot scoring the goals.

Maguire recorded eight clearances, three interceptions and a tackle against Forest, though he won only six of his 14 duels. The Englishman also completed 81% of his passes.

Lindelof, meanwhile, was excellent with his passing, misplacing just three of his 66 attempts to find a teammate (95% accuracy). The Swede also won four of his five duels, completed two dribbles and made two clearances and an interception.

