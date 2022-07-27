Lisandro Martinez's weekly wages revealed as Argentine completes £55.3m move to Manchester United

Argentine international Lisandro Martinez has completed his transfer to Manchester United from Ajax. He will take home a hefty pay cheque, as per The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are set to pay an initial sum of £46.8 million, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons, bringing the total cost up to £55.3 million.

Martinez has signed a five-year contract with the option of extending it by 12 months. He's set to take home a staggering £120,000 a week in wages.

That will put him on a par with Fred but ahead of big names like Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

Martinez becomes the seventh centre-back in United's current roster, which also features Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

United fought off competition from Arsenal, and the right-back now reunites with Erik ten Hag, under whom he played for three years in Amsterdam and turned into a star.

He has also become the most expensive defender in the club's history, after only Harry Maguire, who cost £80 million for his transfer from Leicester City in 2019.

After putting pen to paper, Martinez expressed his delight at joining a 'great' club like Manchester United and promised to push his game further.

He said (via The Telegraph):

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and now that I’m here I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United."

The 24-year-old also thanked Ajax fans for their support while insisting it was the right time for him to test new waters in his career.

He added:

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do that.”

Manchester United gear up to end pre-season with back-to-back games

The Red Devils wrap up their pre-season campaign this weekend with games against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in a span of 24 hours.

Ten Hag's team battle the Rojiblancos in Norway on Saturday before taking on Vallecano at Old Trafford the next day.

Next weekend, United will begin their 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

