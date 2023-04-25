List of luxuries Georgina Rodriguez would lose if she parted ways with long-term partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Rumors have been percolating about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship potentially turning for the worse. It was recently reported that Rodriguez would receive approximately 350 million of Ronaldo's fortunes if she ever split with the Portuguese.

Now, Rodriguez would also lose some luxuries if a split ever happens. The model will lose Ronaldo's private plane that she often uses to fulfill her commitments (according to Tuscompadres). Rodriguez would also lose significant financial wealth from Ronaldo, which helps her buy jewelry and other luxury items.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2017. A Gucci store worker before meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez's life changed completely upon her interaction with the Portuguese superstar.

However, there have been reports of a crack in her relationship with the Al-Nassr attacker. A psychologist named Quinton Aries recently said in the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

Ever since meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez's brand value has increased and she has managed to grow a massive following on social media (currently close to 50 million). Rodriguez has managed to amass a wealth of around €10 million since meeting Ronaldo through various business ventures.

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend dismissed the notion that the player is unhappy with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend Filipa Castro has discarded rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Georgina Rodriguez.

She claimed that the reports were baseless. Speaking about her friend's much-discussed relationship, Castro said (via MARCA):

"I can affirm from a 100 percent reliable source that they are, as always, doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a long-term happy relationship. They first met in 2017 when the player used to represent La Liga giants Real Madrid. The couple have lived together since and are parents to five children.

While Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married, they seemingly share a deep bond. The model uses her social media page to show off her relationship with the player to the fans.

