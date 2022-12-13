Listing every FIFA World Cup winner from 1930 to 2018 as 2022 final edges closer 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is just around the corner, and one of Argentina, Croatia, France, or Morocco will be crowned world champions.

The final of the world's most famous competition is set to take place on Sunday, 18 December at Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

One of the nations mentioned above are going to lift the famous FIFA World Cup trophy come Sunday night.

France are the current record holder, beating fellow semi-finalists Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

It is a long list of champions that comes before them, stretching all the way back to 1930.

Here is the full list of the FIFA World Cup winner from each year since its inception:

Year Host Countries Winners 1930 Uruguay Uruguay 1934 Italy Italy 1938 France Italy 1950 Brazil Uruguay 1954 Switzerland West Germany 1958 Sweden Brazil 1962 Chile Brazil 1966 England England 1970 Mexico Brazil 1974 West Germany West Germany 1978 Argentina Argentina 1982 Spain Italy 1986 Mexico Argentina 1990 Italy West Germany 1994 USA Brazil 1998 France France 2002 South Korea/Japan Brazil 2006 Germany Italy 2010 South Africa Spain 2014 Brazil Germany 2018 Russia France 2022 Qatar TBD

Brazil icon Ronaldo predicts France to defend their FIFA World Cup crown successfully

Ronaldo thinks Mbappe may be the best player at the World Cup.

France will win the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row, according to legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario.

Les Bleus are widely fancied to prevail over the tournament's underdogs Morocco in Wednesday's (14 December) semi-final.

They will face either Argentina or Croatia, who battle on Tuesday, 13 December.

Ronaldo was backing his home nation of Brazil to win the World Cup before Croatia eliminated them on penalties in the quarter-finals.

He tipped Selecao to go up against France in the final, but now it's just Didier Deschamps' side who remain of the two.

The Real Madrid icon sees the French clinching the World Cup trophy once again:

"My prediction was always a Brazil-France final. Brazil is gone, and France right now is the big favorite."

Ronaldo alluded to the form of France forward Kylian Mbappe, who is the tournament's top goalscorer with five goals in five games:

"Mbappé is having a great World Cup. He has incredible physical and technical qualities. He may be the best player. He has a natural talent and at 23 years old, the experience of having won a World Cup."

