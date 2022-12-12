Ronaldo predicts who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has shared his prediction for the winner of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament has reached the semi-finals stage with France, Morocco, Argentina and Croatia being the four teams remaining.

La Albiceleste will take on Croatia in the first semi-final tomorrow (13 December) while Les Bleus will face Morocco the following day.

Brazil, who were touted by many as the favorites to win the competition, were eliminated by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo stated that he was expecting to see a Brazil vs France final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, now that his native side have been eliminated, he has predicted Les Bleus to defend their title.

In an interview with AS, the two-time FIFA World Cup winner said:

"My prediction was always a Brazil-France final. Brazil is gone, and France right now is the big favorite. Mbappé is having a great World Cup. He has incredible physical and technical qualities. He may be the best player. He has a natural talent and at 23 years old, the experience of having won a World Cup."

France have had a fantastic FIFA World Cup campaign so far, barring a 1-0 loss against Tunisia in their final group game. They beat Denmark and Australia to top their group before seeing out Poland in the Round of 16 and England in the quarter-finals.

They have been led well in attack by Kylian Mbappe, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals. Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, has scored four goals and also became France's all-time top goalscorer in the process with 53 goals.

Didier Deschamps on his future as France manager after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Following a 2-1 win over England, Deschamps was asked about his future after the tournament was over. He, however, shunned the question and stressed that he is currently only focused on the semi-final against Morocco.

He said (via MARCA):

"Each thing in its own time. It's great to achieve the objectives set by the president. He is happy and many people I imagine are happy in France, but I like to enjoy what we have achieved again, that is to say, to be again among the four best teams in the world. Now I'm thinking about Wednesday's game [against Morocco], nothing else."

If Deschamps does leave the French team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Zinedine Zidane is the favorite to take over. However, it seems likely that the 2018 World Cup winner will stay with the team until at least the 2024 European Championships.

