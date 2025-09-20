“Literally has 0 brain cells” - Fans deliver verdict on Chelsea star as Blues go 2-0 behind in first half vs Manchester United

Chelsea fans on X have blasted Robert Sanchez after he was handed a straight red card for a poor challenge during their Premier League clash against Manchester United. The Blues are currently losing 2-0 going into half-time at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20.
Robert Sanchez made a top save to deny Bryan Mbeumo in the third minute. However, the latter found himself in a one-on-one situation with Sanchez two minutes later after being played through by Benjamin Sesko. The Chelsea shot-stopper mistimed his tackle, catching Mbeumo in the process, resulting in Peter Bankes brandishing a red card.
Manchester United took full advantage of having an extra man on the field, breaking the deadlock through Bruno Fernandes' effort (14'). Casemiro then converted from close range in the 37th minute to double their advantage. However, the latter was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time for pulling Andrey Santos down from behind.
One Chelsea fan was furious with Sanchez's decision-making, posting:
"Sanchez literally has 0 brain cell but Boehly and Maresca loves him more than their own family."
Another fan tweeted:
"Doing that 4 minutes in, would’ve been better to step aside and let him score, moving like this was the winning goal in the 90th minute. Foolish. Unforgivable."
Other fans reacted below:
"The contact was always going to happen" - Mark Clattenburg provides verdict on Chelsea star Robert Sanchez's red card in Manchester United clash
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg reckons match official Peter Bankes was justified in sending off Robert Sanchez for his mistimed tackle on Bryan Mbeumo.
Sanchez's brief hesitation before committing to the tackle came back to haunt the Blues as they got off to the worst possible start against Manchester United. Despite VAR reviewing the incident, the 27-year-old was given his marching orders.
Clattenburg told The Chelsea Chronicle:
“Robert Sanchez was rightly sent off for a wild challenge on Bryan Mbeumo. Once Mbeumo gets to the ball first, the contact was always going to happen and it’s clearly a foul. The next decision for the referee is the challenge worthy of a red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity. The ball is central and Mbeumo could get to the ball before the covering defender and with the goalkeeper already out of the goal, it becomes an easier decision to judge a red card.”
Sanchez's dismissal resulted in Enzo Maresca changing his game plan. The latter opted to bring on Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Andrey Santos in place of Estevao, Pedro Neto, and Cole Palmer in the first half.