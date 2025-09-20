“Literally has 0 brain cells” - Fans deliver verdict on Chelsea star as Blues go 2-0 behind in first half vs Manchester United

Chelsea fans on X have blasted Robert Sanchez after he was handed a straight red card for a poor challenge during their Premier League clash against Manchester United. The Blues are currently losing 2-0 going into half-time at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20.

Ad

Robert Sanchez made a top save to deny Bryan Mbeumo in the third minute. However, the latter found himself in a one-on-one situation with Sanchez two minutes later after being played through by Benjamin Sesko. The Chelsea shot-stopper mistimed his tackle, catching Mbeumo in the process, resulting in Peter Bankes brandishing a red card.

Manchester United took full advantage of having an extra man on the field, breaking the deadlock through Bruno Fernandes' effort (14'). Casemiro then converted from close range in the 37th minute to double their advantage. However, the latter was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time for pulling Andrey Santos down from behind.

Ad

Trending

One Chelsea fan was furious with Sanchez's decision-making, posting:

"Sanchez literally has 0 brain cell but Boehly and Maresca loves him more than their own family."

Prantik @Pran__07 @ChelseaFC Sanchez literally has 0 brain cell but Boehly and Maresca loves him more than their own family.

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Doing that 4 minutes in, would’ve been better to step aside and let him score, moving like this was the winning goal in the 90th minute. Foolish. Unforgivable."

Mod @CFCMods Doing that 4 minutes in, would’ve been better to step aside and let him score, moving like this was the winning goal in the 90th minute. Foolish. Unforgivable.

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

Chain_Lord 🇳🇬 @PiLordd @ChelseaFC That keeper was never to be trusted🤦‍♂️

Ad

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Robert Sanchez must have the biggest catalogue of errors I’ve ever seen from a Premier League player

Ad

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ For as much money as Chelsea spend, how on earth is Robert Sanchez still their starting keeper? He’s a walking talking liability.

Ad

Dubois @CFC_Dubois GET ROBERT SANCHEZ OUT OF MY CLUB NOW

Ad

Kendry @CFC_Kendry @CFC_Dubois Seriously this is a sackable offence

Ad

"The contact was always going to happen" - Mark Clattenburg provides verdict on Chelsea star Robert Sanchez's red card in Manchester United clash

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg reckons match official Peter Bankes was justified in sending off Robert Sanchez for his mistimed tackle on Bryan Mbeumo.

Ad

Sanchez's brief hesitation before committing to the tackle came back to haunt the Blues as they got off to the worst possible start against Manchester United. Despite VAR reviewing the incident, the 27-year-old was given his marching orders.

Clattenburg told The Chelsea Chronicle:

“Robert Sanchez was rightly sent off for a wild challenge on Bryan Mbeumo. Once Mbeumo gets to the ball first, the contact was always going to happen and it’s clearly a foul. The next decision for the referee is the challenge worthy of a red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity. The ball is central and Mbeumo could get to the ball before the covering defender and with the goalkeeper already out of the goal, it becomes an easier decision to judge a red card.”

Sanchez's dismissal resulted in Enzo Maresca changing his game plan. The latter opted to bring on Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Andrey Santos in place of Estevao, Pedro Neto, and Cole Palmer in the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More