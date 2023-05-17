“Literally Premier League’s Lionel Messi” “Big game player” – Manchester City fans salute 28-year-old for masterclass in 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Fans showered praise on Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva for his performance against Real Madrid as few even compared him to Lionel Messi. Silva scored a brace in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad as City earned a 4-0 win.

Pep Guardiola's side progressed to the final with the triumph. They managed a 5-1 aggregate win on the tie over two legs.

Silva opened the scoring for the hosts in the 23rd minute. City suffocated Real Madrid with tremendous pressure before the goal. After Kevin De Bruyne found the Portuguese inside the area with a great pass, the latter smashed home past Thibaut Courtois in the near post.

Silva doubled his side's advantage in the 37th minute with a headed goal. An own goal from Eder Militao in the second half and a late strike from substitute Julian Alvarez sealed the fate of the game.

The Cityzens are now through to the finals at the expense of last year's champions. They will play Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Silva, apart from his brace, was spectacular during the game. He tormented Eduardo Camavinga in the first half. The 28-year-old also completed three dribbles and 52 passes. He won five ground duels as well.

Fans lauded the player for his sublime performance when the occasion asked for it. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Bernardo Silva is literally premier League's Lionel Messi. Blud be dropping masterclass upon masterclass."

Another fan opined:

"Bernardo Silva the epitome of a big game player. Please stay forever, we love you so much."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Bernardo Silva's performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals between Manchester City and Real Madrid:

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe Bernardo Silva the epitome of a big game player. Please stay forever, we love you so much Bernardo Silva the epitome of a big game player. Please stay forever, we love you so much https://t.co/SpsXSDay0n

Kirbs @HoodieFoden Bernardo Silva after seeing everyone say Camavinga pocketed him last week Bernardo Silva after seeing everyone say Camavinga pocketed him last week https://t.co/kI3KGd4DHL

Sam 💎 @FcbxSam Bernardo silva literally turned up like this today… Bernardo silva literally turned up like this today… https://t.co/CD5pqDSsM4

GOAL @goal Bernardo Silva earned that Bernardo Silva earned that 💫 https://t.co/yjvqQgTHQT

17 @DxBruyneSZN Bernardo Silva appreciation tweet. Look how much he loves this club Bernardo Silva appreciation tweet. Look how much he loves this club https://t.co/tRPE5dNEcE

²⁶ 🦈 @RxMahrezSZN Bernardo Silva is literally premier League's Lionel Messi. Blud be dropping masterclass upon masterclass Bernardo Silva is literally premier League's Lionel Messi. Blud be dropping masterclass upon masterclass 😍 https://t.co/MSgQiV625O

D☘️ @thesocialvegan "I'm small but I'm good with my head" bernardo silva you have rocked my world "I'm small but I'm good with my head" bernardo silva you have rocked my world😍😍😍

🐞zerou🐱🐾 @leeticiiaraujo BERNARDO SILVA MAN OF MY LIFE BERNARDO SILVA MAN OF MY LIFE

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva equaled a Lionel Messi record

Bernardo Silva became only the third player to score at least two goals in a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid. Lionel Messi did it in the first leg of the semi-final in 2010-11.

Robert Lewandowski is the other player to do so. The Pole scored four times against Los Blancos in the first-leg semi-final in 2012-13. Silva has now done it in 2022-23 with his brace.

Manchester City will need their Portuguese magician at his brilliant best when they take on Inter Milan in the semi-final. The Nerazzuri defeated AC Milan by an aggregate of 3-0 over two legs to reach the finals.

