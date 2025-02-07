"Literally Ronaldo Nazario reborn","Proving us all wrong" - Fans hail Barcelona star for his performance in 5-0 win over Valencia

Barcelona fans on social media have lauded Ferran Torres following their 5-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Valencia on Thursday (February 6). Torres was exceptional in attack and scored a hat-trick during the game.

Three minutes into the affair, Torres opened the scoring for Barca after receiving a brilliant pass from Alejandro Balde. In the 17th minute, the Spaniard scored Barcelona's second after smashing a rebound into the back of the net.

Six minutes later (23’), Fermin Lopez tripled Barca's lead after receiving a precise through pass from Pedri. In the 30th minute, Raphinha passed the ball to Torres who converted the opportunity by scoring a remarkable goal. Lamine Yamal made it 5-0 in the 59th minute following an error by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

In his stint on the pitch, Torres had a passing accuracy of 70% (14/20). He registered three shots on target, made three passes into the final third and had four touches in the opposition box. The hat-trick hero was named the Man of The Match with a rating of 9.1, as per Sofascore.

In the aftermath of the game, fans took to X to praise the Spaniard for his remarkable performance, with one tweeting:

"Pedri is Iniesta regen. - Ferran Torres is literally Ronaldo Nazario reborn - Raphinha’s Ballon D’or is fixed - Lamine Yamal is Messi regen. Hansi Flick is winning us our THIRD TREBLE.”

"I take it all back man, Ferran playing like a boss,” another added.

"What a season ferran is having,” one user shared.

"Ferran casually dropping a hattrick in an important game The Shark might be fully locked in,” a delightful fan tweeted.

"Ferran would have at least 25 goals if he was a starter,” a fan opined.

"Ferran is proving us all wrong What a performance from🦈,” wrote another.

How did Barcelona winger Raphinha perform against Valencia?

Raphinha was once again in the thick of the action in Barca's Copa del Rey victory against Valencia. The Brazilian was creative in attack and provided two assists during the game.

Raphinha had a passing accuracy of 89% (24/27). He provided three key passes, created one big chance, and registered 34 touches during his 64 minutes on the pitch (via Sofascore).

The Brazilian has scored 23 goals and now registered 15 assists in 34 games across competitions this season. Barcelona will face either Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, or Real Sociedad in the semi-final of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey, with the draw set to take place on February 12.

