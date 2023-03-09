Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was impressed by Gunners target Rafael Leao's performance in AC Milan's goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Rossoneri advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Spurs on aggregate.

Leao, 23, caused Tottenham's defence all sorts of problems on Wednesday (March 8) night. The Portuguese attacker completed five dribbles and made three key passes. He has continued his excellent form for the season, which has seen him bag nine goals and ten assists in 33 games across competitions.

Gabriel, who watched the game, took time to praise his compatriot Leao. He responded to an Instagram post from the Milan forward, saying:

"Little baller."

Leao has been linked with several Premier League clubs as he continues to stall a new contract offer from Milan. The Gunners could be in the fray, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his attacking options.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have all excelled this season. However, with the Gunners almost certainly playing UEFA Champions League football next season, Leao could provide more valuable options.

The Portuguese has also been a fan of Arsenal this season and has said that they are the Premier League side to have caught his eye. He said:

“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well.”

Gunners fans will hope Gabriel Magalhaes' connection with Leao could help them lure the forward to the Emirates. The duo previously played together at LOSC Lille before the striker headed to the San Siro in 2019.

Cesc Fabregas says he sees himself in four Arsenal players after watching them train

Fabregas (above) wants Arteta's side to win the Premier League.

Fabregas visited the Arsenal training centre last week and sawthe Premier League leaders up close. The legendary Premier League midfielder says that he sees bits of himself in four of Arteta's talents.

Saka, Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are the four players that came in for praise from Fabregas. He told Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast that he also hopes the Gunners win the Premier League.

“Yes, I really hope so (that Arsenal win the Premier League) because I feel a bit identified with this group of players; the Odegaards, the Sakas, the Martinellis, Smith-Rowes. I can see myself in their eyes.”

Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard have been instrumental in the north London giants' push for their first title since 2004.

The trio have put together 50 goal contributions between them this season. Meanwhile, Smith Rowe has struggled with injury issues but has returned to the first-team picture this past month.

