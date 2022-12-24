“They’re playing very well” - Rafael Leao names Premier League club he likes amid Chelsea and Man City links

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has expressed his admiration for Premier League club Arsenal amid links with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Leao has established himself as a key player for Milan since joining them from Lille for an initial sum of €30 million in 2019. His performances in Serie A have seen him attract transfer interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Blues were credited with an interest in acquiring the services of the Portugal international in the summer. It then emerged last month that Manchester City are prepared to battle the London giants for the forward.

Leao, though, has disappointed his suitors Chelsea and Manchester City by heaping praise on their Premier League rivals Arsenal. He expressed his admiration for the Gunners after admitting that he watches other clubs' matches. He told RDP Africa [via Fabrizio Romano]:

“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”.

The 23-year-old also addressed his future by revealing that he would like to move away from Italy down the line. However, he insisted that he is focused on Milan for the time being. He said:

“Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”. Rafa Leão: “Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too”, tells @rdpafrica “I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”. Rafa Leão: “Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too”, tells @rdpafrica 🇵🇹 #ACMilan“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”. https://t.co/1a5Snatpnr

Leao has found the back of the net for Milan 34 times from 135 matches across all competitions so far. He has also provided 30 assists for his teammates in the process.

The former Lille forward also impressed for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the little playing time he received. He netted two goals for the Selecao despite not playing more than 30 minutes in any of their games.

Milan want to keep Leao amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City

Leao has less than two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Milan in the summer of 2019. With the likes of Chelsea interested in him, the Italian giants are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Tutto Mercato Web], the Rossoneri will hold talks with the player's entourage after Christmas. They are prepared to offer him a deal until 2027 with a salary of €7 million a season.

TUTTOmercatoWEB @TuttoMercatoWeb Milan, 7 milioni a stagione fino al 2027 per Leao: dopo Natale l'incontro per trovare l'accordo tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/milan-… Milan, 7 milioni a stagione fino al 2027 per Leao: dopo Natale l'incontro per trovare l'accordo tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/milan-…

Such a deal would see Milan side break their wage structure, as per the report. However, they are willing to go above and beyond to keep Leao in their ranks beyond next year.

Poll : 0 votes