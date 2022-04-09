"Little bit more attacking spark" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League clash 

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has revealed his prediction for Manchester City's clash against the Reds at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Sharing his prediction with BetVictor, Owen noted Manchester City's current form, as well as their recent mid-week game against Atletico Madrid:

"The biggest game of this season, I can’t wait! I thought City played well against Atletico in midweek, it’s obviously never easy or particularly enjoyable playing against Simeone’s side. However, I think City aren’t quite firing on all cylinders in the final third, they haven’t been as prolific of late."

The Three Lions legend also discussed his former club's recent form and their attacking brilliance against Benfica in the Champions League:

"It was a good game in Lisbon against Benfica and Liverpool probably deserved that 3-1 win. It was probably an ideal warm up game for Liverpool, Benfica tried to take the game to them. I’ve been saying it since he signed, Luis Diaz belongs in this side. He’s given this side even more threat and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he played a big part in this one."

Michael Owen's prediction:

"This game could go either way, but I’m going for Liverpool. I think they’re going into this with a bit more momentum than City and they have a little bit more attacking spark and threat. 2-1 to Liverpool!"

Arguably a potential title decider, the clash between the Reds and the Cityzens gives both teams a chance to snatch and consolidate the pole position on the EPL table.

Liverpool chasing the unprecedented quadruple, but Manchester City could stop them in their tracks

Reds vs City - Premier League

Manchester City have come close to winning a quadruple, but had to make do with the treble in the 2018-19 season. However, this time around, their domestic rivals are chasing the same.

The Reds already have the Carabao Cup in the bag after beating Chelsea on penalties. They remain strong contenders in the Champions League and already have one foot in the semifinals, having beaten Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

However, Manchester City could hurt their chances at a quadruple by beating them in their EPL clash this weekend. Both teams will also face each other next weekend in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

