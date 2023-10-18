"Little bit better" - Pundit makes bold claim as he chooses Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli over Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have both been influential for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta over the last couple of seasons. While the English forward usually enjoys more of the plaudits, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik believes his Brazilian counterpart is actually the better player.

It goes without saying that Martinelli and Saka have both carried Arsenal on their back since the season kicked off. The Brazilian winger has scored once and set up two goals in seven games so far. The English forward, on the other hand, has a record of five goals and as many assists to his name in 10 games across all competitions.

Although Martinelli's numbers are inferior to Saka's, Michallik insists that the Brazilian gets the upper hand in his book because he's got a higher ceiling. The pundit, however, clarified that this is just a matter of preference as he favors what the South American offers on the pitch.

"I actually think, in terms of ceiling, for me, Martinelli is a little bit better,” he said in quotes conveyed by HITC. “He has had a little bit of an injury.

“This is a preference. I am not saying that Saka isn’t as good. But I just like what Martinelli offers in the game a little bit more," he added.

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano for just €7 million in July 2019. Over the last few years, he's made 137 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and 21 assists to his name.

Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, progressed through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium and made it into the senior team in July 2019. He's proven to be a valuable asset ever since, establishing himself as an undisputed figure in Mikel Arteta's side and winning the hearts of the fans with his eye-catching performances.

So far, he's made 189 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, bagging 43 goals and 45 assists. Together, the duo have managed to fire Arsenal to claim three honors, namely one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners have a massive fixture scheduled for this weekend as they prepare to take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. That'd be followed by another huge clash with Sevilla in the Europa League next week on Tuesday.

So far, Mikel Arteta's men have won six of their eight games in the Premier League and currently occupy the second position in the table. In Europe, however, they've had a mixed start, winning one and losing another of their first two fixtures.

After missing out on the league title last season, Arsenal have come back with more determination to claim silverware this term. It remains to be seen if they can get the job done.