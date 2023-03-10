"Little bit of luck" - Surprise scoreline predicted for Leicester City vs Chelsea by Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Chelsea will finally score twice in a Premier League match again when they take on Leicester City this weekend.

The Blues will visit the King Power Stadium for a league encounter on Saturday, March 11. Graham Potter's team are currently 10th in the standings with 34 points from 25 matches.

However, they will enter this contest after securing a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The result saw them overturn a one-goal deficit from last month's first leg to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Leicester, meanwhile, are 15th in the Premier League and are just two points clear of the relegation zone. Brendan Rodgers' team suffered a 1-0 reverse against bottom-of-the-table Southampton in their last match.

Lawrenson feels the Blues will add to the Foxes' misery on Saturday. He also believes they will score two goals in a league game for the first time since December last year when they beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0.

The former Liverpool defender wrote in his column for betting site Paddy Power:

"Chelsea have won the last two and it just seems like Graham Potter is finally starting to get a little bit of luck to go with it. I think Chelsea will win this. All’s not well at Leicester, they’ve made a massive, massive loss off the pitch and that’s probably why they’ve not signed anybody.

"It’s not nice conditions to play in when you’re thinking the manager might go and we might have to sell our best players. Leicester 0-2 Chelsea."

Victory over Leicester would also mark the first instance of Potter's side winning two successive league games since they won five in a row between September 3 and October 16 last year.

Chelsea edged Leicester City when the two teams met earlier this season

Saturday's contest will notably be the second meeting between Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League this season.

The two teams previously clashed horns at Stamford Bridge all the way back in August last year. On that occasion, the Blues, then managed by assistant coach Arno Michels following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal, ground out a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher was sent off just 28 minutes into the contest after picking up two quick yellow cards. However, the hosts still found a way to go ahead through Raheem Sterling in the 47th minute. Sterling added a second 16 minutes later to give his side a cushion.

Harvey Barnes halved the deficit in the 66th minute to inspire hopes of a Leicester comeback. However, Brendan Rodgers' Foxes couldn't get a second goal and slipped to what was then their fourth league defeat in a row.

