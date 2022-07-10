“Little Fab it’s coming!!” – Liverpool star Fabinho and wife Rebeca Tavares make special announcement

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and his partner Rebeca Tavares have announced some amazing personal news. The Brazilian midfielder, who has had a good run so far with Liverpool, will be happy to add to his family.

The pair got married in 2015 and are now expecting a child. In a post on Instagram, the couple posted a video of their child’s gender reveal (via Liverpool Echo), saying:

"LITTLE FAB IT’S COMING!! we are delighted to announce that we are expecting our baby boy, Israel."

The new father will hope he has a fantastic season with his club in the upcoming season to mark the birth of his child. He has held defensive duties for Jurgen Klopp’s men brilliantly up until now and will likely get better as he steps into fatherhood.

Fabinho is currently not with the team who are flying out for their pre-season tour. The 28-year-old Brazilian is, however, slated to return this weekend to the Far East.

Liverpool will first face eternal rivals Manchester United and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace out east. The Reds will then return to Europe where they will face both Red Bull clubs i.e. Salzburg and Leipzig.

Fabinho will be integral to the Reds' pre-season and league campaign this season. The Brazilian was vital to the club last season and will hope to replicate his form again.

Liverpool reportedly made a late bid for Raheem Sterling

If things had gone differently, Raheem Sterling might have been another player welcoming Fabinho's baby into the Liverpool fold. According to reports from the Mirror, the Reds made plans to snatch the star from Chelsea's grasp with a last-minute bid.

However, it was too little too late, and the England international ended up moving to Stamford Bridge after a six-year stint with Manchester City. The report about Anfield's interest in the star will come as a surprise, as it's not easy to pinpoint who Sterling will bench in the club's starting lineup.

Players like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez are almost guaranteed starting slots, so it is uncertain where Sterling will be placed. The Reds are also not in need of attacking depth, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Fabio Carvalho available.

It might have been a sentimental situation, as Sterling was once a Red. However, it is unlikely that he would have wanted to fight for a starting position at Anfield, home to one of Europe's strongest clubs.

