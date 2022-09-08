"Little pit bull" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes interesting claim about Manchester United teammate ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has jokingly called his Manchester United and Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot 'little pit bull' on social media.

Dalo shared an Instagram post of him attending a press conference prior to United's Europa League clash against Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo commented on the post:

"Piteusinho"

The word loosely translates to 'little pit bull'.

The two players share excellent camaraderie on and off the pitch, with Ronaldo's comment possibly meant as a compliment.

Pit bulls serve as guard dogs in several environments. Ronaldo's comment possibly indicated that Dalot is a pit bull in the Manchester United team due to his tenacious defending of late.

Here is what Dalot initially shared on Instagram:

Diogo Dalot has been one of the most improved players at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have seemingly turned their season around under Ten Hag. They made a dismal start to the new season by losing their first game 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The situation was put on red alert when they were hammered 4-0 at Brentford. United appeared lost as a unit under Ten Hag.

However, the Dutch boss orchestrated a commendable turnaround. His team have won four matches, including victories against Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Red Devils have conceded just two goals in four matches, with Dalot proving to be an excellent option at right-back.

The Portuguese defender has been criticized in the past for his lack of defensive discipline and low-quality crossing. However, he has been excellent lately and is crucial in United's improved defensive form.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to get game time at Manchester United

Ronaldo, who reportedly wanted to leave United earlier this summer, is struggling to make a mark at the club this season. He has started just one league game, which United lost 4-0.

The Red Devils forward is yet to register a goal in the new season. With United playing multiple fixtures per week, Ronaldo could be given a starting berth for the mid-week clash against Sociedad in the Europa League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava