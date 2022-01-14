Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Reds are held to a frustrating draw | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a tense goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

The visitors were also reduced to 10-men in the 24th minute after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a nasty challenge on Diogo Jota. Yet Jurgen Klopp's swasbuckling side couldn't find a way past the resolute Gunners, who understandably offered no great shakes in the attack themselves.

Having been repeatedly battered at the stadium in recent times, this was a result that Arsenal will be proud of. It also tilts the balance in their favor ahead of the second leg at the Emirates.

It's still all to play for next Thursday (20 January) as Chelsea wait to find out their opponents in the Wembley finals.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool and Arsenal:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Liverpool failed to score at home for the first time this season.

Alisson - 7/10

The Brazilian was rarely troubled in goal but made one key save and two punches on his competition debut. He had a clean sheet to go with that too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

The marauding right-back looked subdued for much of the game, failing to conjure his usual attacking spark. None of his nine crosses amounted to anything either.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

With the Gunners offering little attacking threat, Matip had the liberty to charge off his line and contribute offensively, while never putting a foot wrong in defense.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

He made one uncharacteristic mistake that allowed Saka to get in behind the defense but was otherwise great. Van Dijk made three clearances and won six aerial duels.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Robertspm struggled defensively in coping with Saka but looked dangerous going forward, laying out three key passes.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

The Liverpool skipper buzzed around with energy and purpose. Unfortunately, the players around him couldn't match his intensity.

Fabinho - 6/10

The Brazilian looked sloppy in possession, losing the ball on a few occasions, but dictated play as the deepest-lying midfielder. He was substituted after 75 minutes.

James Milner - 6/10

He worked hard both on and off the ball but couldn't pull up any trees and was taken off right after the hour mark. Milner managed no key passes or shots on target but did make one tackle.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Without his African attacking cohort, Jota looked lost. His influence on the game was minimal, failing to take a single shot all night.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

The striker failed to connect with a few crosses, thereby seeing some promising attacking moves come to nothing. Like Jota, he too couldn't fire a single effort at goal all night.

Takumi Minamino - 6.5/10

Of all Liverpool players, he came closest to scoring, connecting with a decisive cross that called Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale into action. But he saw another great chance go to waste with a terrible finish.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

He looked bright after coming on for Milner in the 61st minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5/10

The midfielder was totally anonymous and couldn't help his side get the decisive goal after replacing Fabinho with 15 minutes to go.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Gomez maintained Liverpool's defensive shape for the final few minutes of the match, but wasn't troubled much by Arsenal.

Neco Williams - 5/10

He constantly looked contribute in attack after being brought on for Alexander-Arnold in the 76th minute but his crosses went awry.

