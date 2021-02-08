"I can't help him now": Jurgen Klopp opens up on Alisson's horror show against Manchester City

Liverpool were handed a 4-1 drubbing by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's twin errors gifted Manchester City all three points. The Reds' title defense now looks all but over.

On the other hand, Manchester City secured their first win over Liverpool at Anfield since 2003. They have moved ten points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men at the top of the Premier League table.

Defeat at Anfield. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

Speaking in his post-match conference, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp expressed his disappointment and opened up on goalkeeper Alisson's performance as well.

"I said to him already, ‘We have stands, you can shoot the ball there.’ It is like it is. Different things came together, we didn’t offer exactly the right things because in the first half Ali played exceptional football.

"He was really calm on the ball, passing the ball through in small spaces, exactly what we wanted him to do. Then in the second half, in the beginning he didn’t do that.

"He didn’t see the offers because we didn’t make them exactly in the right way and the problem is [then] he doesn’t shoot the ball somewhere far away from the dangerous spots.

"He knows that. It is now not about that and I can’t help him now through the night, but we all have nights like this and tomorrow he will be OK again and then we will go again."

The Liverpool boss also stated that his side will bounce back from this defeat.

"Really, criticism is always like this. Somebody can tell me whatever went wrong, stuff like this, I know the things probably before already so that’s not a problem. We take that.

"But it is not the last game of the season so there are a lot of games to come. If we would have played more often as we played tonight, we would not be 10 or 13 points behind City but it is not a dreamland or whatever, we have to accept the reality and we do that.

"We will fight, we will fight for results. Tonight we did that. We didn’t get it because of our own fault, that’s clear, but the good stuff we should keep."

Liverpool crumble against ruthless Manchester City

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool have now suffered three consecutive home defeats in the Premier League – to Burnley, Brighton, and now Manchester City.

City came into this match aiming to strengthen their hold at the top of the Premier League, while the hosts were trying to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United.

City had an early chance in the first half to open the scoring when England international Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box by Fabinho.

However, Ilkay Gundogan fired his penalty over crossbar.

Four minutes into the second half, the German international redeemed himself, pouncing on a rebound to fire Manchester City ahead.

We know we’ve let ourselves and the fans down today. No excuses. It just has to be better to finish the season strong. We’ll give it everything. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/C6QSqQWSbU — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 7, 2021

Liverpool came storming back and were rewarded as Mohamed Salah fired his penalty past City shot-stopper Ederson.

However, two quick goals from Gundogan and Raheem Sterling respectively sent the game out of the reach of the title-holders.

Phil Foden rounded off the emphatic victory over Liverpool with a fierce left-footed strike.