Liverpool 2022-23 Premier League fixtures: When Reds face rest of the top 6

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season have been released which will see Liverpool open their campaign away to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday, August 6.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to go one better this time around after finishing second and just one point behind champions Manchester City last season.

Out of all 38 fixtures in the Premier League, the most important are always against the rest of the top six. Conveniently for Liverpool, they do not have to wait long to face their first real test of the season.

The Reds will travel to Old Trafford to face fierce rivals Manchester United, now managed by Erik ten Hag, in game-week three on Saturday, August 20. The return fixture against the Red Devils is scheduled to take place at Anfield on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a history of facing off against Chelsea in recent times. The Reds defeated Thomas Tuchel's side in both domestic cup finals last season in a penalty shootout.

Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 17. Their home fixture at Anfield against Chelsea will take place on Saturday, January 21.

Liverpool are scheduled to face both Arsenal and Manchester City back-to-back twice during the 2022-23 season. The Reds travel to face Arsenal on Saturday, October 8 and then host Manchester City at Anfield a week later on October 15.

The same turn of events will take place in the month of April when they travel to face Manchester City on April 1 before playing Arsenal a week later on April 8.

Liverpool will play Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side on November 5. Spurs will then travel to Anfield towards the end of the season on April 29, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the dates are subject to change based on other circumstances. This can include games from other tournaments like European competitions or domestic cups or for the purpose of broadcasting.

Liverpool have strengthened their squad ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season

After missing out on the Premier League title last season, the Reds have already strengthened ahead of the new campaign.

The Merseyside club have signed Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million. According to Sky Sports, the fee could rise upto £85 million which will make him the club's record signing.

The Reds have also signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, who will officially arrive at Anfield on July 1.

