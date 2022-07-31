Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Darwin Nunez scores debut goal to seal trophy | 2022 Community Shield

Liverpool overcame Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester to win their first Community Shield title on July 30 since 2006.

Mohamed Salah, from the spot, and Darwin Nunez struck apiece late on after Julian Alvarez had canceled out Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half opener.

The Reds were the better side from the start, showing more intent and creating better chances as City looked uncharacteristically off.

The Premier League champions had played only two friendly games coming into tonight and this lack of pre-season showed in their anemic display. Meanwhile, the FA Cup champions were playing their fifth game, which was evident in their sharpness on the ball.

Erling Haaland, making his official debut for the Sky Blues, was a huge disappointment as the Norwegian striker didn't get enough space and time to work.

However, he had one glorious chance to pull a consolation goal back in the dying embers, but his effort from close range hit the crossbar.

It summed up City's evening, while Liverpool began their 2022-23 season with a bang.

Here are five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

The 23-year-old showed what's in store this season

Liverpool fans were fearing the worst after seeing that Darwin Nunez wasn't in the starting lineup for the clash. However, following his talismanic performance, it's easy to see why.

The Uruguayan made a telling impact on his official debut. He won the penalty for Salah before putting the game beyond doubt with their third goal of the evening.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Darwin Núñez vs. Man City



100% Pass accuracy

1 Penalty won

2/4 Shots on target

1 Goal

0.6 xG

3 Big chances



He came off the bench just before the hour mark and struggled to find space, but Nunez persisted, pressing the Sky Blues with his intelligent movements.

He won the penalty after his header was handled by Ruben Dias inside the box. The Uruguayan then headed one home from close range from Andrew Robertson's headed pass in added time.

A promising debut from the 23-year-old.

Flop: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Not the debut that we expected

All eyes coming into the game were on Erling Haaland, Manchester City's £85.5 million man who also made his debut. However, unlike Nunez, he couldn't pull anything special here.

The Norwegian ace was kept under wraps by Liverpool's stoic defense, never allowing him enough space to get to the end of crosses.

In the closing stages of the match, the former Borussia Dortmund star had a good chance to pull another one back and set up a grandstand finale. However, he fired his shot against the bar.

Throughout the game, he mustered just one shot on target, made 16 touches on the ball, and completed seven passes. All of these point to a forgetful debut for the 22-year-old striker.

Hit: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian was bright as ever

He only scored a penalty but don't let that fool you into thinking that Mohamed Salah had a poor game.

The Egyptian ace was fine as ever, making his trademark electric runs from the flanks, and posed a huge threat to City on the break.

Joao Cancelo had absolutely no answer to his exploits as the Manchester City full-back was made to look miserable.

When the opportunity finally presented itself, Salah didn't disappoint, slotting the penalty into the bottom corner to restore Liverpool's lead.

He also produced a magnificent ball to Andy Robertson, who passed it to Nunez for Liverpool's third goal.

He's made for the big occasions!

Flop: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Not the best performance from Dias

Ruben Dias has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since arriving from Benfica in 2020. However, he was made to look bang average by Nunez at the King Power Stadium.

First, he was the culprit for giving away the penalty as Nunez's header came off his arm. Secondly, he lost the Uruguayan's run in the build-up to Liverpool's third goal.

It was going just fine for the Portuguese star but it took just one player for it all to go downhill for him.

Hit: Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

He once again showed he's among the best midfielders in the world

Liverpool's victory on Saturday was down to a dominant performance in midfield, mainly by Thiago Alcantara, who had a stormer.

The Spaniard completed all three of his dribbles and dominated Manchester City's Rodri with his sublime ball control on one notable occasion.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Thiago Alcântara was 100% in his dribbles (3/3), accurate long balls (2/2) and tackling (3/3) in his 85 minutes against Manchester City.



His tackles were on point too and pushed his team forward with some impeccable long balls too as Alcatara made a huge impact at both ends of the field.

Few midfielders can hold a candle to the 31-year-old when he's on song.

