It was a comfortable win for Liverpool in their first game after Jurgen Klopp's shocking announcement of departure on Sunday, January 28. They dispatched Championship side Norwich City 5-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.

Klopp rotated the squad after the side's 1-1 draw against Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, making five changes. Teenager James McConnell was handed his first start for the side while Diogo Jota also returned to the side.

Liverpool dominated the early portion of the game against Norwich, creating chance after chance. They opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with McConnell finding Curtis Jones unmarked in the box for a free header to make it 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as the visitors found an equaliser just six minutes later. Ben Gibson headed home from close range via a corner in the 22nd minute as the Canaries scored against the run of play.

The Reds led once again in the 28th minute, with Conor Bradley doing well down the right before finding Darwin Nunez for a well-timed finish to make it 2-1.

Liverpool added to their lead in the second half, courtesy of Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk. The Portugal international capitalised on some poor defending by Gibson in the 53rd minute. Meanwhile, the Dutchman headed home from a corner in the 63rd minute to put the game out of Norwich's reach.

Borja Sainz pulled one back for Norwich in the 69th minute with a splendid long-range effort. Ryan Gravenberch then added Liverpool's fifth in stoppage time to get the final score.

Klopp's side were clinical in attack as they put five past Norwich. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - James McConnell

The 19-year-old impressed in his first start for Liverpool, playing in a midfield three alongside Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch. He had a composed outing overall and also notched an assist for the side's first goal.

Apart from the assist, McConnell had a pass completion percentage of almost 90% (72/81), 15 passes into the final third, and also made nine recoveries.

#4. Flop - Cody Gakpo

On a night when the Reds attackers displayed their talents, Gakpo struggled to make much of an impact. While he was involved heavily in the build-up, he missed a couple of chances and will be disappointed to have not gotten on the scoresheet.

He finished with four shots, 11 touches in the opposition box and one missed big chance.

#3. Hit - Conor Bradley

The Northern Irishman has proved to be a valuable option in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury. Bradley was solid at the back and provided two assists in an overall great outing against Norwich. The 20-year-old had a 92% pass completion rate (77/84), three chances created and nine passes into the final third.

#2. Flop - Norwich defense

The Canaries' backline had a long day against the Reds' attackers, who found themselves with space and opportunity time and again.

Norwich's defense has been leaky all season. They've conceded 44 goals in 29 games in the Championship, a key reason they find themselves outside the playoff spots.

₹1. Hit - Liverpool attack

It was a splendid performance from Liverpool's attackers. In all, they notched 29 shots (10 on target) for an xG of 3.57. They were dominant in possession and were instrumental as Klopp's men controlled the game from start to finish.