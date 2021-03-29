Liverpool close to finalizing deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to finalize a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate this summer. The Reds have been desperate to sign a top-quality defender since Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffered long-term injuries during the first half of the season.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have made significant progress in their bid to sign Konate from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman is said to have a release clause of €40 million.

Ibrahima Konate rose through the youth ranks at the French club Sochaux before making his debut for the club in 2016 at the age of just 17. After an impressive debut season with the club, Konate joined RB Leipzig the following season.

The Frenchman has become a key player for RB Leipzig in recent years, forming a formidable defensive partnership with compatriot Dayot Upamecano. The duo played a key role in leading RB Leipzig's impressive run in the Champions League last season.

Konate has continued his impressive form this season, but his progress has been hampered due to injuries. The 21-year-old has managed to make just 15 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club this season.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a top-quality defender this summer. The Reds have suffered a massive injury crisis this season that has seen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ruled out for lengthy periods of time.

Jurgen Klopp has resorted to playing midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as his starting centre-backs on occasion this season.

Liverpool did sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke in the January transfer window, but will be looking to add more strength in depth to their squad in the summer.

🚨 Exclusive: Liverpool working to finalise deal for Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Not done but significant progress made + #LFC pursuit of 21yo French centre-back now advanced. Likely his ~€40m release clause will need paying @TheAthleticUK #RBLeipzig https://t.co/GIdqf6yMXN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 29, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has one eye on the future as he looks to bring Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool

Advertisement

RB Leipzig v Manchester United: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have suffered this season due to a combination of poor form from a number of their key players and a lack of options on the bench for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are reportedly planning a squad revamp in the summer as they look to put a poor 2020-21 campaign behind them and build a squad to challenge for trophies next season.

TRUE ✅ @LFC are favorite on the transfer of Ibrahima Konaté (21). The Player of @DieRotenBullen has a release clause @David_Ornstein — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 29, 2021

The signing of Ibrahima Konate could be a sign of intent from Jurgen Klopp. The 21-year-old would be a signing for the future as he is still quite inexperienced and raw, but possesses the physical attributes and talent required to adapt to the Premier League.