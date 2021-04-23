Liverpool agree first summer signing for €35 million - Reports

Liverpool have set their sights on next season after reports suggest they have already made their first signing of the 2021-22 season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to completing the signing of France's U21 international Ibrahima Konate from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

According to reports, Liverpool are willing to pay the Frenchman's release clause which is rumored to be in the region of around €35 million.

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract.



Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

Liverpool want to strengthen their defense for next season

After the injury to Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool have really struggled to get their season going and are currently struggling to break into the top 4. Jurgen Klopp has decided to bring in Ibrahima Konaté which gives their defense a massive boost. The Frenchman is set to join Liverpool on a five-year deal, keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

Ibrahima Konaté will be joining Liverpool soon. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Despite not making a full international debut for France, Ibrahima Konaté comes in with a lot of potential and experience at the highest level. Since joining Leipzig in 2017, Konate has made more than 90 appearances for the club and has formed a deadly partnership with Dayot Upamecano in defense. Liverpool fans will be hoping that the Frenchman can do the same with Van Dijk.

If the deal goes through, Liverpool have a whole lot of quality options to pick from for their centre-back options. The return of Van Dijk and Gomez would be a massive boost along with the signing of Konate. Nat Phillips, Joel Matip and Ozan Kabak are great backup options, provided none of them are sold.

The only cause of concern surrounding this signing is Konate's fitness record. During his time with Leipzig, the Frenchman has had a reputation for being quite injury-prone, something that Klopp would certainly have taken notice of.

Liverpool now have the 3 of the top 5 best Centre Backs in the Premier League.



Van Dijk, Gomez, Konaté.



Mad. pic.twitter.com/iukXFi2PMI — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) April 23, 2021

If the deal goes through, it will be a massive statement of intent from Liverpool who will aim to regain their lost Premier League crown in 2022. The problem, however, is for Leipzig. The Red Bull-owned team are set to lose their two best centrebacks, after Dayot Upamecano was signed by Bayern Munich for next season as well.