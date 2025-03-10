Liverpool announce new kit contract with Adidas from 2025-26 season with Reds set to earn significantly higher than current Nike deal: Reports

Premier League juggernauts Liverpool have announced a new deal with German sportswear brand Adidas. The lucrative contract will see them manufacture the Reds' kits from the 2025-26 campaign onwards.

American brand Nike has manufactured Liverpool's kits since 2020. With their deal set to expire in 2025, the Reds went back to Adidas, a brand they have a rich history with.

The Merseysiders and Adidas have worked together twice in the past - from 1985 to 1996 and then from 2006 to 2012. The club confirmed the reunion with a statement on their website on Monday (March 10) that read:

"From August 1, 2025, LFC will wear the iconic three stripes for the third time in its illustrious history... LFC and adidas partnered together through some of the club’s most successful eras and memorable trophy lifts, first from 1985 to 1996 and again from 2006 to 2012."

"During this time the Reds secured an array of silverware, including three top-flight domestic league titles and three FA Cup wins. The adidas kit is synonymous with success at LFC and considered among the most universally loved strips with large sections of supporters," it added.

According to The Athletic's James Pearce, Liverpool will receive a flat payment of £30 million per season. They will also receive 20 percent of all the sales of club merchandise, which would take the net amount to over £60 million.

Although the club hasn't confirmed the exact details of their deal with Nike, it is believed that the new contract 'represents a significant increase' from their previous one.

Premier League giants Liverpool's rumoured home kit for the upcoming campaign has been leaked online after the announcement of their multi-year deal with Adidas.

While the Reds are firing on all cylinders on the pitch, there were concerns about the expiration of their contract with Nike. After the announcement of Adidas' return on Monday (March 10), the doubts were put to rest and pictures of the alleged 2025-26 home shirt started doing the rounds.

The kit was revealed in a post by @TheAnfieldBuzz on X. The shirt sleeve featured the famed three white stripes often associated with Adidas, with the manufacturer's logo and club crest placed on either side of the chest.

The shirt also featured a single white stripe running from the collar down the sides of the torso. The overall shade and design is reminiscent of the jerseys worn by Liverpool between 2006 and 2008, during which the club reached the UEFA Champions League final (2007, 2-1 loss to AC Milan).

Arne Slot's side have an incredible chance to win Europe's premier club competition this season. As it stands, they hold a 1-0 first-leg lead against Paris Saint-Germain in a hotly-contested Round of 16 tie.

Up next, Liverpool will be in action in the return leg against PSG at Anfield on March 11.

