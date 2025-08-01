Liverpool announce new shirt numbers for Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and other signings ahead of 2025/26 season

  • home icon
By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Aug 01, 2025 09:21 GMT
Liverpool
Liverpool have officially confirmed the shirt numbers of their new signings ahead of the 2025/26 season. With six signings already made this transfer window, the Reds have been one of the most active clubs in the market and are still poised to make further additions.

So far, Liverpool have spent £269 million on transfers, including a British transfer record of £116 million for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Other signings include Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Ármin Pécsi, and Freddie Woodman, who was signed on a Bosman transfer. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also joined from Valencia after the Reds struck a deal last season.

Arne Slot's men have had a good preseason tour so far, having won three of the four matches they’ve played. Their preseason tour of Asia concluded with a 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on Wednesday. Wirtz scored his first goal for the club against the Japanese side, while Ekitike made his debut.

On Friday, August 1, Liverpool confirmed that its new signings have selected their numbers, and a few existing players opted to change. Florian Wirtz took the No. 7 shirt, which was vacant after Luis Diaz left the club for Bayern Munich. Milos Kerkez is the new No. 6. Jeremie Frimpong chose No. 30, a number he wore at Bayer Leverkusen, while most recent signing Hugo Ekitike will wear the No. 22 jersey.

Mamardashvili, who returned on loan from Valencia at the end of the 2024/25 season, will wear No. 25. Freddie Woodman will wear No. 28, while Armin Pecsi will have No. 41 at the back of his shirt. Meanwhile, academy graduate Conor Bradley and teenage sensation Trey Nyoni opted to change their numbers. Bradley switched from No. 84 to No. 12, and Nyoni switched from No. 98 to No. 42.

The Reds will next be in action against Athletic Bilbao on Monday, August 4, and will kickstart their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with an away match against Bournemouth on August 15.

Liverpool willing to pay upfront for Alexander Isak – Reports

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit for Alexander Isak and are reportedly ready to make a financial commitment upfront for the Swede. Isak's future at St. James' Park is uncertain, with strong links to a move to Anfield. Recent reports have claimed that he was missing from Newcastle’s training in a bid to facilitate an exit.

According to DaveOCKOP, Liverpool are ready to pay up to £60 million upfront for Alexander Isak with a further £60 million to follow next year before any add-on bonuses are achieved. The add-ons could bring the total fee to £140 million, £10 million shy of Newcastle’s valuation of the player.

As per Sky Germany, talks between Liverpool and Newcastle are progressing, and the Reds have reached an agreement in principle with Isak on a contract that would keep him at the club until 2031.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

