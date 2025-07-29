Alexander Isak absent from Newcastle training as Liverpool readying bid to sign him this summer: Reports

Alexander Isak is missing from the Newcastle United training ground as Liverpool step up their interest in the forward, according to reports. The Swede was not included in Newcastle’s pre-season tour squad to Singapore and South Korea last week amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have played three friendly games so far, and Isak missed all three. The Magpies initially said the player’s absence was due to a minor thigh injury, but a subsequent report suggested that the 25-year-old had informed Newcastle of his desire to seek other options this summer.

According to a report from TBR Football, Alexander Isak has gone absent without leave as he bids to force an exit from the Tyneside club. Isak has been on Liverpool’s radar over the past couple of months, but a deal is yet to materialize as the Premier League champions are unable to meet Newcastle’s asking price. The report adds that the Reds are willing to pay more than £120 million for the Swede, surpassing the £116 million fee they spent on Florian Wirtz last month.

Isak is said to have told manager Eddie Howe that he is not willing to train with his teammates, and he is now working on his fitness at home, away from Darsley Park. It is also believed that Isak has demanded £300,000 a week to sign a new contract at Newcastle and has now asked to leave the club.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Isak’s future, Howe revealed that they are yet to receive a formal bid for their striker. He told reporters at a news conference in Seoul (via BBC):

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control. We have not received a formal offer for Alex from any club."

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri (Transfer News Live), Liverpool have reached an agreement over a five-year contract with Isak and will submit a bid of £100 million. They hope to reach a deal for around £120 million.

Newcastle identify replacement for Alexander Isak amid links to Liverpool – Reports

With Isak tipped for a move to Liverpool, Newcastle are reportedly exploring the market for replacements and have identified RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Before the reported interest in Sesko, the Magpies had Hugo Ekitike on their radar as a potential replacement for Isak but were handed a setback after the Frenchman opted for Liverpool in a deal worth £79m (€91.5m) from Eintracht Frankfurt.

As per TBR Football, Newcastle have now shifted their focus to Sesko. It is understood that the Slovenian international is open to a move to St. James’ Park. However, Newcastle will have to compete Sesko's signature, as Premier League rivals Manchester United are also interested in the player.

Sesko was quite impressive for Leipzig last season, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

