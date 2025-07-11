Liverpool announce their plans to pay tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva during pre-season friendly against Preston

Liverpool have announced plans to pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother during their pre-season game against Preston, the club revealed. The game will be the Reds' first, since the sad demise of the Portuguese footballer.

Jota, 28, alongside his brother Andre Silva, lost their lives during a car accident in Spain. The incident that occurred on July 3, 2025, sent the entire football world into mourning.

Liverpool have now confirmed their plans to honor the late Portuguese footballer alongside his brother this weekend.

There will be a rendition of the club's anthem "You will never walk alone", prior to the 3pm kick-off. Both Preston and Liverpool supporters will also lay wreaths before the game commences.

The teams will also hold a minute's silence observed in honour of Jota and Silva, with digital tributes also displayed on the big screen and pitchside LED boards.

Furthermore, players from both Liverpool and Preston will wear black armbands in memory of Jota and Silva during the preseason game on Sunday.

Jota is survived by his three kids and long-term partner Rute Cardoso, whom he got married to 11 days before he died in the motor accident.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot pens emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

The Reds manager was present at the funeral observed in memory of Jota and his brother, who both lost their lives in a car accident on July 3, 2025.

In addition to Slot, players such as captain Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gapko, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, and Darwin Nunez, among others were also present at the funeral in Gondomar.

Meanwhile, in an emotional tribute to the deceased, Slot stated via the club's official website that Jota won't be forgotten and his family will never walk alone. He was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, he said:

"What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not.

"All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

He added:

"My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.

"My message to them is very clear - you will never walk alone. The players, the staff, the supporters of Liverpool Football Club are all with you and from what I have seen today, the same can be said of the wider family of football.

Jota played a combined total of 182 games for Liverpool, scoring 62 goals and providing 26 assists. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup twice during his time at Anfield.

