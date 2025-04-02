Liverpool or Arsenal? Joleon Lescott names club Alexander Isak is more likely to join

Former England international Joleon Lescott believes Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak will choose Liverpool over Arsenal this summer. The Swedish forward has been heavily linked to both clubs this season.

Alexander Isak has been one of the most promising strikers in the Premier League this season. The 25-year-old arrived at Newcastle for a reported €70 million from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. This season, he has contributed 23 goals and five assists in 33 outings for the Magpies across competitions.

Isak also led the club to the Carabao Cup last month and is third in the list of highest scorers in the league with 19 goals. He is surpassed only by Mohamed Salah (27 goals) and Erling Haaland (21 goals).

In an interview on The Dressing Room Podcast, Joleon Lescott weighed in on the Alexander Isak transfer saga, claiming he'll choose Liverpool over Arsenal this summer. He said (via TBR Football):

"I’ve heard that Arsenal have a massive kitty to spend this summer. That doesn’t matter. He’s not going to Arsenal. Arsenal would be surprising. I think Liverpool come in. If I was Liverpool I would try and sign him. Salah isn’t going to score 30 goals every season. They need someone to share that load, they need someone to get 15 or 20."

The Reds could part ways with multiple forwards this season, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz. It will, therefore, be a priority for them to sign a striker this summer, with Isak being one of the key targets.

Arsenal will try to sign Viktor Gyokeres if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool: Reports

Viktor Gyokeres - Source: Getty

According to GiveMeSport journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal will focus on securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool. The report suggests that Isak has been the north London side's number one target, but they fear the Sweden international may prefer a move to Anfield instead.

If Isak does not join the Gunners, they will focus on signing Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres as his alternative. The Swedish forward has been in red-hot form this season, contributing 42 goals and 11 assists in 42 outings across competitions.

Further, Gyokeres is also looking to venture out of Sporting CP this summer to join a bigger club. His current contract runs until June 2028, and the Gunners may have to pay a hefty price for him.

Meanwhile, both the Reds and the Gunners will have to pay Newcastle United no less than a reported £150 million to secure Alexander Isak's services. The transfer saga promises to be an interesting one with multiple opportunities open for the in-demand striker.

